Are you ready for some football?
Friday night lights is once again upon us. Our local high school teams have begun their seasons. College and the NFL will soon follow.
In honor of the new season, allow me to share a football metaphor a fellow pastor shared with me this last week.
He said that, as Christians, we should strive to stay in the seam.
In football, the seam is the area between defenders in a zone defense where a receiver can run and be open to catch the ball. Staying in the seam is important. If the receiver doesn’t run a precise route in the seam, the pass could be intercepted or he could get blindsided with a bone-crunching hit just as the ball gets to him.
It’s very important for the receiver to stay in the seam.
As Christians, it is also very important for us to stay in the seam. The seam in which we stay as Christians is the place between being brutally honest about our sins and being at peace with how forgiven we are because of Jesus.
When we stray from that seam, we get ourselves into trouble. On one side, we can get crushed by bone-crunching guilt. On the other side, we can drop the ball by treating sin as if it were no big deal.
On one side, we can rationalize and make excuses, living in denial about our sins and their consequences. On the other side, we can allow regret and fear to plunge us into despair.
The Apostle John wrote about that seam in which we live as Christians. He said, “If we claim to be without sin, we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us.” (1 John 1:8) Staying in the seam means being honest with ourselves about the bad things we do.
You lied to your wife. You drank too much. You worried. You lost your temper. You cheated.
No excuses. No buts. You did it.
Every one of those sins deserves God’s anger. Every one of those sins deserves hell.
But then John reminds us, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” (1 John 1:9) You can’t commit a sin God won’t forgive. You can’t commit a sin for which Jesus didn’t die.
If we confess our sins, God will forgive every bad thing we have ever done. When Jesus said, “It is finished!” from the cross, your sins were already forgiven forever. John promises, “The blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin.” (1 John 1:7)
That is the seam. That is the wise and beautiful path we take as Christians – honestly and humbly admitting our sin and joyfully finding peace in God’s all-encompassing, never-ending forgiveness.
You are a sinner. You deserve hell.
You are forgiven forever because of Jesus. You are going to heaven through faith in him.
Admit that. Trust that. Stay in that seam.