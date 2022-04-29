Mother’s Day is this month, and now that I’m a grandmother in my mid-40s and a parenting coach, I have many chances to reflect on parenting.
Even though I help other parents with their extreme parenting challenges, I have them too. I became a parenting coach specifically because I had to find many answers to my struggles on my own. It’s my passion and purpose to help other parents struggle less than I did.
The thing is, I know what it’s like to be that teen mom struggling through guilt, shame and overwhelm. I know what it’s like to be a divorced, single teen mom. And the stepmom. And the grandmother who helps raise grandchildren. And the parent and caregiver of special needs children as well. There aren’t too many parenting challenges I haven’t experienced.
So that reflection brings me back to motherhood and what it looks like in each of those situations. As I look back over my life as a mom, I see a common thread. From Day 1, I wanted to be seen, heard and recognized as more than “just a mom.”
Moms are some of the hardest working and most loving people I’ve ever known. I’m not discounting dads here, and certainly not single dads or dads involved in the daily activities of parenthood. Your time for recognition is coming.
In this month’s column, I recognize you whether you’re a mom, foster mom, grandmother raising grandchildren, a stepmom, special needs mom, an adoption mom, or any combination of “mom,” you’re more than that.
Several years ago, I gave myself this pep talk while filling out never-ending paperwork in a therapy waiting room for my twin grandsons with multiple special needs. And how I’d had to do the same for years for my stepson for various reasons. It occurred to me that I wasn’t “just a mom.”
I was a (grand) mom managing a special needs family household by working on paperwork, doing research, and taking courses in therapy waiting rooms. Sometimes I did this in the car while in school pick-up lines, at the park, and at night as I rocked kids to sleep.
I was eating in the school pick-up line well past lunchtime and it was often the first meal I’d had that day. I was paying bills, making important phone calls, meeting with teachers, and picking up one kid or another for therapy and doctor appointments regularly.
I was rushing home between appointments and errands to unload groceries, check the mail, grab more coffee, and throw a load of laundry in the dryer or dishes in the dishwasher. I was wiping noses and backsides, feeding them with (mostly) nutritional food, providing the best toys and games for their needs, and giving love, attention and compassion to feed their minds and souls.
Whew! Have you caught your breath yet? Moms rarely have time to breathe in between the day-to-day activities taking care of everything and everyone else while feeling like machines with no feelings, wants or desires of our own.
So if you’re a special needs mom and feel isolated and alone, I see you! If you’re a stay-at-home mom and feel irrelevant to the outside world, I see you! If you’re a work-outside-the-home mom and wish you could be home snuggling your babies, I see you!
If you’re a work-from-home mom, and you wish the kids would go bug their work-from-home dad so you can get through an uninterrupted video call, I see you! If you’re a single mom and feel alone, unloved, and overwhelmed, I see you!
If you’re a stepmom and feel you are never good enough, are unseen and unappreciated, I see you! If you’re a foster or adoption mom, and you feel like you took on more than you can handle, I see you! If you’re a grandmother raising your grandchildren and feel guilty and remorseful about your past parenting mistakes, I see you!
I see you in the online help groups, in my DMs, emails, chat apps and text messages. I hear you, and I feel what you feel because I’ve been there too. You are a superhuman even on your lowest, most demanding days. So Happy Mother’s Day to all of you moms who feel unappreciated, overwhelmed, exhausted and alone. I see how amazing you are and I hope you do too!
— Dawn-Renée Rice is a Conscious Connection Parenting Coach, writer, speaker and columnist from the North East Texas area. She and her husband have been married for 23 years, share three children, six grandchildren and one furbaby. To follow Dawn-Renée, sign up to receive email updates or connect on social media, visit her online at linktr.ee/dawnreneerice.