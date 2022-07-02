One of my grandsons has Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder (DMDD). It’s a mood disorder that causes explosive behavior and is tough to deal with at its worst. Thankfully we haven’t had the daily, multiple meltdowns like we used to in years. His identical twin is autistic and also had many meltdowns each day.
They were emotionally dysregulated as toddlers and preschoolers, making life extremely challenging. We never knew when an explosion would happen from one minute to the next. Going out in public often wasn’t an option. We have only recently begun venturing out publicly with them now that they’re a little older and more regulated emotionally.
It’s not only us, though. Many parents and caregivers struggle daily in similar situations with angry, explosive children. We are left feeling as if we’re doing something wrong, that we’re not holding firm boundaries or limits, we’re too harsh or we’re not harsh enough. It’s a never-ending shame cycle from ourselves and, unfortunately, society too.
Truthfully, we’re trying to survive living with a child with zero or little control over their emotional outbursts. Those scary meltdowns are due to an underactive frontal lobe (thinking brain) and overactive amygdala (fight/flight/freeze brain), which the slightest trigger can cause in unexpected moments.
It’s the epitome of walking on eggshells every day. Thankfully, we have fewer episodes nowadays with medicine, collaborative parenting techniques and attention to their triggers. Since they turned 7 (they’re now 8), the meltdowns have been practically non-existent. They’ve reached a developmental stage where they’re no longer operating from their amygdala and can understand reason, choices and consequences.
But every DMDD kid, autistic kid, and child with a behavior, mental or mood disorder is different. Some kids never outgrow the meltdowns, and some do a little sooner or a little later (or sometimes much later). We were fortunate to catch their conditions early enough to head off major issues. Many parents and children are not so lucky, especially as they grow and hormonal changes affect the brain.
Can you imagine living every day with a ticking time bomb of emotions, never knowing when it will explode, and becoming highly dysregulated and traumatized as a result? That was my reality for years. Many of us special needs parents and caregivers deal with it daily, and not all are fortunate to have access to the knowledge I’ve had to deal with the behaviors.
I come across many heartbreaking stories from parents, grandparents and other family members dealing with the daily fallout of emotional outbursts without the necessary tools and coping mechanisms. Many of them are parenting in ways that exasperate the situation, namely authoritarian parenting, or what we know of as “traditional parenting,” creating and repeating a generational cycle of trauma in their home.
All of us enter into parenthood without the slightest clue, honestly. We’re winging it and hoping for the best. We have high hopes and expectations of parenting life, and when we’re given a child with special needs and behavior issues, it turns our world upside down.
But as hard as it is for us to deal with the situation, can you imagine being the child who doesn’t understand why they do what they do? Who often feels shame and remorse for their actions, even punished? These children merely want reassurance from their parents that they are still loved for doing something they cannot control physiologically.
This is why we must not judge or shame other parents when they have a screaming child in public or a child throwing themselves down in a fit of rage. We don’t know their story. We don’t know their pain. We don’t know their feelings of helplessness. And that’s why we need to do the same for our children who are so behaviorally challenged.
Helping raise my twin grandsons with special needs left me with complex PTSD and intense emotional dysregulation. But it also made me more compassionate, understanding, and empathetic, not only for them but for myself and others.
Every day we deal with people in person, online, and in public who are emotionally dysregulated, and we don’t know why. But they could be dealing with a behaviorally challenged child (or children) at home, or emotionally dysregulated themselves.
We don’t know what someone else is dealing with or where they are emotionally and mentally. Simply put, those of us who are parenting children with special needs, behavior, or mood disorders need empathy and support, a glance or two of caring looks or a few kind words.
— Dawn-Renée Rice is a Conscious Connection Parenting Coach, writer, speaker and columnist from the North East Texas area. She and her husband have been married for 23 years, share three children, 11 grandchildren and one furbaby. To follow Dawn-Renée, sign up to receive email updates or connect on social media, visit her online at linktr.ee/dawnreneerice.