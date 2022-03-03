Last month my daughter had a medical emergency. For three days, we spent more time together in her hospital room, talking and bonding more than we ever have in her 26 years. Thankfully, it wasn’t a major medical emergency and she is now fully recovered.
However, the reason I’m sharing this with you is that my daughter and I have never had a close relationship, at least not until the past year. No matter how hard we tried, we did not vibe together.
And of course, in my years as a parent, I have made a lot of mistakes (still do), but primarily because I used traditional punitive parenting (also known as authoritarian parenting). Like many of us, I didn’t know any other kind of parenting existed until I helped raise my twin grandsons.
There was a time when my daughter was between the ages of, I’d say 13 and 25, when we were so disconnected, even estranged at one point, that I never thought we’d ever have the mother/daughter bond we always wanted.
I had her at age 18, barely a year after graduating high school, then separated from her bio dad when she was two months old. I didn’t get any help from him, financially or physically, and he quickly retreated from our lives, never to be seen or heard from again until she was 18.
Looking back, I was honestly way too young to have a child and did the best that I could with what I knew. I worked many hours, sometimes several jobs, to make ends meet, and we were just unable to have the bond we deserved to have with each other.
That haunted me for years. I felt robbed of a positive motherhood experience. After my daughter had my twin grandsons, our relationship became worse. I’d say that at one point, we put up with each other simply for the boys’ sake. But deep down, I did desire a good, healthy relationship with her.
Eventually, I accepted that might not happen. But the most challenging concept to get? I was just as much responsible, if not wholly responsible, for the problematic relationship we had. Why? Because as her parent, I set the example on how to communicate, show love and be love effectively. But I failed her and her stepsiblings.
I spent many years blaming myself, living in guilt and shame for yelling, punishing harshly, pushing her away, not listening, not empathizing, and not validating her feelings and experiences, regardless of whether I agreed with them.
Because what I learned as I helped raise my twin grandsons was how everyone deserves to be seen, heard, validated, and loved unconditionally.
It took learning about their many special needs and conditions, including autism, severe ADHD, and Tourette’s Syndrome, to name a few, to realize that even though they have identical DNA, they are entirely separate people.
They have opposite personalities, different special needs and require slightly different disciplines. Because of their conditions and being in my daughter’s shoes when I helped raise them, I realized how unfairly I judged her as a parent.
I’d forgotten that I once was also a scared 18-year-old, trying to do my best, wanting unconditional love and family support without judgment. And getting my diagnosis last year, at age 44, of severe ADHD, complex PTSD with Dissociation, Generalized Anxiety Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder truly opened my eyes.
Going undiagnosed my entire life and dealing with those conditions without adequate support added up. I grew up in a strict household, then left to get married at 18, four months after graduating from high school.
Then I became a divorced single mom at age 19, remarried at 22 and dove headfirst into a blended family situation I was unprepared to handle. I worked stressful hours in corporate settings and came home to long evenings with household responsibilities, rarely having a moment to myself in those 15 or so years.
The final straw for my mental health was when I helped raise my grandsons. My daughter had a mental breakdown and I thought it would be easy because I’d parented once before, right? Wrong.
That experience took everything out of me because it was completely different as a grandparent with twins who had intense emotional outbursts and multiple special needs. I quickly realized why my daughter struggled and had my mental breakdown last year.
And after holding way too much judgment, resentment, and anger toward my daughter for far too long, I realized we were never going to get anywhere repeating the same patterns of behavior. I don’t know how to explain it, other than it was a God-thing or Spirit. But around this time last year, I started to feel prompted to let it all go.
I let go of the anger, resentment, hurt, and judgment of the past, feeling instant relief from the release of negative feelings. The thing about releasing negativity is this: when you let something go, something else replaces it. And usually, it’s something better.
That’s what happened with my daughter. When I released all of my negative feelings and decided to see her as the loving mother she is, the eager daughter wanting her mom to love and accept her, flaws and all, I became filled with the unconditional love I’d always wanted to feel.
And she responded in kind, almost at the same time. Instead of walking away in frustration, I began to apply what I learned about conscious, connected parenting with her by remaining calm when faced with a difficult conversation or situation.
I connected with her emotionally and logically with respect, empathy and love. And I lifted her up with positive words, meeting her emotional needs instead of responding with judgment and anger.
Can you guess what happened? Our relationship began to improve! Even though she’s 26, I realized that it wasn’t too late to have a good relationship with my child. And I’ve applied the same conscious, connected parenting principles with my stepchildren, with whom I’ve also had past difficulties. We now have a good relationship, too.
As I sat with my daughter in the hospital last month, there were many difficult situations. For once, I remained calm, listening to her and supporting her through a medical emergency and relationship issues with her personal life.
My daughter and I talked, connected and bonded more than we ever have before now. For the first time in her entire 26 years, we feel the mother/daughter bond we always wanted to have. And it showed me that it’s never too late to do the same with your kids, regardless of their age. Relationships take two people to make it work.
But we can’t change other people, only ourselves. I worked on myself for years, doing the inner work to heal my past traumas and hurts, which made the other people in my life choose to grow and change with me or stay the same.
It can happen to you, too. It just takes one step. You have to release the past (your mistakes and theirs) and embrace the present with love, forgiveness, understanding, and empathy for your child, little or big.
And if letting go of the hurt is something you’re struggling with and don’t even think you could ever do, I get it. Like you, I’ve had to deal with those emotions. I invite you to at least entertain the thought for now. If you’re struggling to adopt a more conscious, connected parenting style, I understand. Our kids have a way of pushing our buttons in ways we never imagined!
But if you’re doing the same things day after day and getting nowhere, then it’s time to consider a parenting style that has decades of research to prove its effectiveness. I’m not asking for perfection, only progress. The choice is yours to make. As the saying goes, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”
