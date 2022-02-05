When I first started raising my twin grandsons with special needs in 2017, I had no idea what to expect. I only knew the situation they were in needed to change. I didn’t realize then how much I needed to change and the beautiful part they would play in making that happen.
But having to raise small children again, literally overnight suddenly, threw me off the hamster wheel of “doing” and into the playful, chaotic childhood world of “being.” Watching them play and live their lives in the moment, let go of being hurt by each other and love each other and others unconditionally made an enormous impact on me.
It changed my life and taught me how to live life as a child. So, I’m sharing what I learned with you because these lessons are valuable and worth adopting in your life, too.
Living in the moment was one of the first lessons I learned. I used to be a workaholic who burned the midnight oil working for clients as a content development specialist. I loved it. I thrived on being busy, productive and valued. I also worried about life, what was going to happen and how it would happen.
Now, I appreciate being still and going within more. I’ve discovered silence is truly golden, especially in a house with two loud little boys. I’m an introvert who needs peace and quiet. My system is on overload from noise, overstimulation and nonstop demands, so I seek out quiet as much as possible.
I also appreciate what I didn’t have for a long time after being home with the boys all the time.
If I have the choice between yoga or meditation or doing the dishes, the dishes wait. Or, if the boys are home and want to cuddle or play, the housework will still be there later. They won’t.
And what I love the most is their excitement and joy over the little things — like a beautiful sunrise, a snail nestled in the grass or a colorful flower. Their joy and wonder are contagious. So because of them, I learned to live in the now, appreciate what is right in front of me and accept the present moment as the gift it truly is.
Letting go was another lesson I learned while raising my grandsons. Before, I thought I had to control everything and everyone. I held a lot of resentment toward certain people over situations in my life I felt were out of my control. Or I’d get agitated that I couldn’t change someone’s perception of me or a particular situation.
I also took life too seriously. I had to be perfect about everything — perfect hair, makeup, clothes, parenting, even a perfect website and online presence. Anything I presented to the world had to be perfect.
If you’ve ever raised children, especially twin boys, with boundless energy, you know it’s like herding cats and far from perfect! I learned to let go of doing housework and paying bills when the boys wanted Mimi to sit in the dirt, build mud pies and play.
I also realized there was no perfect time to accomplish anything, like writing a blog or social media post or snapping perfect photos. I had to adapt at the moment and jot things down as soon as ideas came to me.
I’d post it with a picture of me in my “mom” uniform — dirty leggings from playing outside, possibly a stained shirt I slept in and a messy bun from the day before. Oh, and no makeup either. That was a massive change from the “perfect” Dawn-Renée from years past.
Letting go matters because our adult children remember if you spent quality time with them or if you cared more about having a spotless house.
I’ve managed two highly emotional children with special needs who had multiple meltdowns a day for years. I had to give up everything to raise them when I began my empty nest years. But raising the boys made me realize the importance of letting go of our parenting and life expectations and embracing acceptance of the current situation.
Lastly, raising my grandsons taught me how to love big. By that, I mean to love unconditionally. We think we’re doing that as parents, but when we look deeper, we often find ourselves holding back our love and affection unless our children act the way we want.
That is not unconditional love. That is “love” conditioned upon the other person doing what we want them to do. I’m not saying that we allow our kids to misbehave without consequences. We can still love them as a person unconditionally and dislike their actions. But when you can see them through the lens of love, you’re going to react more calmly and use those opportunities to teach rather than criticize and punish.
Educating myself on how children’s brains work, mainly when neurodiversity, such as autism, ADHD and DMDD (a behavior disorder) are at play, helped me release the conditions and unrealistic expectations I had for loving them. Instead, I learned to embrace them for who they are as individuals at their specific stages of development, respecting how their brains and bodies work.
I can now love them entirely regardless of how they behaved, validating their emotions and ensuring they know they are seen and heard. And because of them, I learned to do the same with my grown children, strengthening our bonds I thought would never be repaired.
Raising my grandsons was by far my most significant challenge in life. It was also my biggest life lesson in learning to live in the moment, let go of fears and resentments and most importantly, accept people as they are and love unconditionally.
They inspired me to seek confirmation of what I suspected about myself — my neurodivergence. I learned to accept my differences after being diagnosed as neurodivergent in 2021 and embrace my strengths. Now, I advocate for people like us of all ages to be seen, heard and accepted. And they’re the reason I’m here helping parents and caregivers learn to do the same within their families.