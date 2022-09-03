This month is special to me for more than one reason. My birthday is on September 10, and Grandparents’ Day is on September 11 this year. It’s a day near and dear to my heart since first becoming a grandparent in 2014 to my twin grandsons. I’m now a grandma, known as Mimi to my grandchildren, six times over with five bonus grandchildren in the mix. My birthday holds a special memory since 2013, when I accompanied my daughter to her first sonogram, saw two little bodies side by side, and heard two heartbeats. It was truly the best birthday gift ever.
Talking about being a grandparent might not seem like it fits a parenting column to some, but for most of us grandparents, it’s quite fitting. According to retireguide.com, an “estimated 2.7 million grandparents in the United States are taking the lead in raising their grandchildren. More than 6.1 million children under 18 live in their grandparents’ households.” Mine was one of those households for quite a few years.
Raising kids is hard. Raising your grandkids is even harder, whether helping or raising them yourself. Most grandparents are ready to enjoy an empty nest and its freedom. More often, we’re still working full time while helping raise grandkids or have them living in our homes. Many of us are aged 40 years plus, have less energy and the ability to keep up with young ones again. Or, we still have younger kids at home while also raising grandchildren. I’ve met many grandparents and great-grandparents, often raising their grandchildren in their 60s, 70s and 80s.
I’ll never forget the day I saw an elderly couple at one of my grandson’s therapy appointments, both with walkers, trying to keep up with small children. When I spoke with them, I found out they were raising them, and the kids were only three and four years old. It made my situation at 40-something seem less exhausting.
Then there was the great-grandmother I met in the boys’ speech therapy waiting room, raising three teenage great-grandchildren with no idea how she would handle them for much longer. And then there was the grandmother with a daycare in her home, a high schooler, and two grandkids abandoned by both parents. These are a few of the families I meet. Different backgrounds and stories with one common denominator – the life-changing event of having to raise their grandkids with no end in sight instead of enjoying retirement.
Sadly, I know of these cases because, as a parenting coach, we’ve talked about their parenting struggles. Especially those of the older generations with huge gaps in-between their kids leaving home and grandkids coming to live with them. Many of us are discovering that the traditional way of parenting (aka authoritarian or punitive parenting) isn’t working if it ever did.
Decades-long studies show more effective ways to raise kids than harsh punishments, yelling, control, and fear tactics. Without the above fear-based parenting, you can still maintain boundaries, rules, and consequences with the kids in your care. I know because I’ve done it, and I’m still maintaining conscious and connected parenting that falls under the more effective collaborative parenting style. It’s also what I teach that helps other parents and caregivers too.
But I didn’t learn how to be that kind of parent or caregiver to my grandsons until I noticed again, my home wasn’t harmonious with kids under my roof. Plus, I wanted to do things differently for them than I did with my kids. I was an authoritarian parent because, like many of us, that’s how I was raised. The “because I said so” and “do as I say, not as I do” type of punitive, authoritarian parenting. I remember as a parent feeling this wasn’t effective. It damaged my relationship with my kids, but I didn’t know how to parent any other way.
And many of us as grandparents are still using fear-based parenting for the same reason. We’re not making the connection that maybe the reason for the relational breakdown with our own kids, or the reason we’re raising our grandkids, is because of fear-based parenting. Now, I’m not saying that it’s all our fault our kids chose life pathways that led to us raising our grandkids or being primary caregivers. We can do everything possible to be good parents, and once our kids are adults, their choices are their responsibility. But we as grandparents do hold some accountability too.
Once I realized that my behavior with my grandsons, and even my grown children, had a direct correlation with our relationship’s direction, I sought ways to change and improve my parenting. It didn’t happen overnight, and it certainly took practice, but slowly I began to see how effective it is to be a more conscious, connected parent and caregiver. To be someone who parents from a place of unconditional love, compassion, and empathy, with control of my thoughts, feelings and actions. My relationship with myself, my children and my grandchildren improved exponentially.
I know that if this ol’ dog can learn new tricks, many other grandparents can too. But you have to want peace and harmony in your home. You have to desire a positive change. And you must realize that no matter how old you are, what the past looks like, and what your grown kids or the grandkids in your care do or say, you can only control your thoughts, feelings and actions. Change starts at home with you.
— Dawn-Renée Rice is a Conscious Connection Parenting Coach, writer, speaker and columnist from the Northeast Texas area. She and her husband have been married for 23 years, share three children, 11 grandchildren and one furbaby. To follow Dawn-Renée, sign up to receive email updates or connect on social media, visit her online at linktr.ee/dawnreneerice.