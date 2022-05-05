Mother’s Day is our annual holiday occurring on the second Sunday of May. It is celebrated worldwide and recognizes mothers, motherhood and maternal bonds, in general, as well as the positive contributions they make to society. It traditionally brings forth memories of handmade cards and gifts, flowers and warm, spring weather. It’s a day to spoil that one person who loves you no matter what and a time that gives us pause to remember things mothers do to keep their brood happy, fed and clothed and, in recent years, at various sports’ practices on time!
The official Mother’s Day arose in the 1900s as a result of the efforts of Anna Jarvis, daughter of Ann Reeves Jarvis. Following her mother’s death, Anna wanted to honor the sacrifices mothers made for their children. After gaining financial support from the Philadelphia department store, Wanamaker’s, she organized the first celebration in 1908. Her first event was successful and she was determined to have Mother’s Day added to the national calendar. Her dedication paid off when President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure officially establishing the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day in 1914.
Anna Jarvis’ idea of the holiday was a personal one and she encouraged the wearing of a white carnation, her mother’s favorite flower, to show recognition of the hard work of mothers.
What was the significance of Anna Jarvis’ white carnation? Besides being a popular, fragrant bloom, there is much meaning to the selection of this flower for Mother’s Day. According to Christian legend, carnations first appeared as Jesus carried the cross. The flowers sprang up from his mother’s tears as she cried over her son’s plight.
Carnations, known as dianthus (Dianthus caryophyllus), are a perennial grown widely for use as cut flowers. Who among us hasn’t been gifted with a carnation corsage, boutonniere or bouquet? Carnations are a variety of dianthus, also known as pinks, because their natural color range includes many shades of pink, white, coral and red. White carnations are frequently dyed various colors for holidays (like green for Saint Patrick’s Day or pastel colors for Easter). True carnations have a ruffly appearance that holds its own in flower arrangements, and they have a distinctive, spicy, faintly clove-like scent loved by many.
One reason carnations are so popular is because they come in many colors and each color of the carnation has a different meaning. It is a good idea to know what your chosen carnation means in order to express your thoughts and emotions accurately. In general, carnations convey love, purity and admiration. White carnations are the most popular. According to Anna Jarvis, white carnations symbolize the virtues of motherhood, purity, faithfulness, love, charity and beauty. Other resources attribute the qualities of peace, tranquility and good fortune to white carnations. Pink carnations carry the meaning of a mother’s love, light red carnations express admiration and dark red symbolizes great love and affection.
If you’re in the mood to try something different this year, mom will surely approve of fresh carnations! Such is the popularity of the carnation as a traditional Mother’s Day gift across the world that it has become a symbol of motherly love.
So, I hope you all have a wonderful Mother’s Day! I want to wish my own wonderful mom and aunt an amazing Mother’s Day, love you both more than puppy breath!