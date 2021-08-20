This sweet, happy girl's name is Sandy – a hound beagle mix. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Sandy weighs 45 pounds and is 5 years old. Sandy has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Sandy would thrive as a member of an active family. She loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Best of all, she is house trained. Sandy will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Sandy, call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 to 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. It offers routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow the shelter on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner and spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.