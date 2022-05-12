This spring, yellow spikes of forsythia and the red blossoming flowering quince passed along to me from my mother’s yard are now adding spectacular spots of perennial color in my own yard. And, vicariously, my father’s strawberry field thrives once more in my accidental strawberry patch this year.
I never intended to have a strawberry patch. By way of a random drawing, I won the prize of one small pot of two strawberry plants (called mother plants). We brought the plants home and stuck them into the soil of a corner of our sunny garden.
Like the good memories of my mother return at each glance of blooming bushes now my yard, so vivid memories returned of growing up eating and picking (in that order) bright red, juicy strawberries from my father’s ripening strawberry field. I now have a kind of pass-along strawberry field from my dad. How did that happen?
Over the course of eight months while we were occupied with other parts of the landscape, these two mother plants sent out runners. Little did we know this plant is the horizontal marvel to Jack and the Beanstalk’s vertical wonder! For each plant produced a runner or two and then ... a marvel of the magic of nature! Two mothers grew 78 daughter plants — each ready to blossom and produce bright red berries. I thinned the patch by snipping several of the daughter plants from its runner then replanted or repotted for sharing.
Beyond my berry-picking background, I knew nothing about the growing habits of the strawberry plant.
Research revealed these facts:
• By the 1300s, the French began transplanting the wood strawberry (Fragaria vesca) from the wilderness to the garden.
• There are now more than 600 varieties of strawberries, stemming from five or six original wild species that are a member of the rose family.
• Strawberry varieties for East Texas include Chandler, Douglas, Festival, Oso Grande and Sequoia to name a few.
• Late January through mid-March is the ideal time to plant this low spreading fruit. Strawberries benefit from raised beds and an excellent bed of mulch. Plant them as early as six weeks before our last frost which is usually around March 17.
• Strawberries prefer a sunny location with good quality, well-drained soil. Soils with a pH of 6.5 to 7.0.
• Strawberry flowers are self-pollinating; they produce both pollen and nectar.
• The first year of strawberry production is its best. Keeping it as a perennial means lots of water during our summers.
• The most common culprits feasting on strawberries are birds (American robin, scrub jay and crow), mammals (dogs, deer, squirrels, rabbits and moles), insects (snails and slugs, strawberry bud weevils, sap beetles, tarnished plant bugs, aphids and more), and fungi (gray mold).
So will the planting and the eating and the care for my first strawberry crop be worth the sentimental connection to my father’s patch? Fresh sweet ripe berries from plant to hand to mouth produces daydreams of childhood “field-snacking.”
Yes, I will invest in this patch. For I think barefoot days in my father’s strawberry field is worth repeating through the magic of this pass-along strawberry patch.