There are a number of things we are generally guaranteed as gardeners in Texas. The summers are almost always dry and the winters are almost always moist. This particular wet-dry cycle is perfect for certain kinds of bulbs from parts of the world that mimic our “feast or famine climate.” One of the most visible and dramatic makes its presence known each year with the first drought bursting “back to school” rain heading into fall.
Oxblood lilies (Rhodophiala bifida), also known as schoolhouse lilies, have the same growth cycle as my beloved red spider lilies (Lycoris radiata radiata), but generally bloom about a month earlier. Both produce flowers in the late summer or fall on naked stems, grow foliage during the winter time, and go dormant during the summer.
One of our early German-Texan plantsmen, Peter Heinrich Oberwetter of Comfort and later Austin, purportedly introduced oxblood lilies from Argentina and began to propagate and distribute them around the heart of Texas. To this day, you’ll find more oxblood lilies in the German heritage areas of Central Texas than any other part of the state.
They need winter sunshine, an extended dry period during the summer, and a soaking rain in August or September. They will grow in sand, silt or clay and will grow in a flower bed, in ground cover, in the lawn, or in a pasture. In “Garden Bulbs for the South,” friend Scott Ogden says, “No other Southern bulb can match the fierce vigor, tenacity and adaptability of the oxblood lily.” And though the striking blooms only last a week or two, the bulbs will outlive you, producing more and more blooms each year without ever needing to be divided, irrigated or pampered.
If you don’t have a friend that will share, the Smith County Master Gardeners will have oxblood lilies (including rare pink ones) at their award-winning annual From Bulbs to Blooms Conference and Sale to be held virtually this year. The educational program will feature yours truly via video on the Earth-Kind bulbs in the sale. The presentation on the heirloom, hardy and hard-to-find bulbs will be posted on the Smith County Master Gardeners Association website and Facebook page on Sept. 14. The sale itself will be conducted online (from Sept. 28-Oct. 7) with curbside pickup Oct. 10 at Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St., directly across from the Tyler Rose Garden.
For a complete list of the bulbs, books, plants and seed available, visit the Smith County Master Gardeners coming events page at https://txmg.org/smith/coming-events/. For more information contact SmithMGEvents@gmail.com or call 903-590-2980. Additional information will be available on the Smith County Master Gardeners and my Greg Grant Gardens Facebook pages.
Greg Grant is the Smith County horticulturist for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. He is author of “Texas Fruit and Vegetable Gardening,” “Heirloom Gardening in the South,” and “The Rose Rustlers.” You can read his “Greg’s Ramblings” blog at arborgate.com, follow him on Facebook at “Greg Grant Gardens,” and read his “In Greg’s Garden” in each issue of Texas Gardener magazine (texasgardener.com). More science-based lawn and gardening information from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service can be found at aggieturf.tamu.edu and aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu.
Greg Grant is the Smith County horticulturist for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. He is author of Texas Fruit and Vegetable Gardening, Heirloom Gardening in the South, and The Rose Rustlers. You can read his “Greg’s Ramblings” blog at arborgate.com and read his “In Greg’s Garden” in each issue of Texas Gardener magazine (texasgardener.com). More science-based lawn and gardening information from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service can be found at aggieturf.tamu.edu and aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu.