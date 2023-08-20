“You do you and let me be me.”
One of the strongest themes of our present culture in America is that of personal autonomy (literally, self-law or self-rule). Everyone wants to be free from all the ties that bind, and each person claims the right to reject traditional standards of morality. It seems to be assumed at every turn that our highest good is achieved when we are completely free to be and do whatever we want.
There is no doubt that authority can be abused and sometimes traditions can be mindlessly handed down from one generation to the next. You have probably heard the one about the daughter who asked her mother why she cut the ends off the ham before placing it in the oven. The mother learned it from the grandmother, who had started cutting her own hams because the only pan she had was too small for a whole ham. The ham-cutting act became a tradition and much meat was wasted over the years because no one thought to ask grandma why she did it.
When we bump against traditions or hear someone with authority say, “Stop!,” we may be tempted to double our efforts in order to break free from such constraints. But a better way is to begin by asking a question: “Why?” And, not from an antagonistic or argumentative posture but from a desire to understand the rationale behind the limitation. As anyone with children will know, many rules exist for our good. They keep us from harming ourselves and others.
From the earliest days of Christianity, followers of Jesus Christ have aimed not for personal autonomy but for regulated living. They have devoted themselves to living under the authority and regulations of their savior. Christians have always believed that Jesus saves sinners from the penalty and bondage of their sin and they have also understood that Jesus calls sinners to live as servants of a new master. The same Jesus who saves sinners also commands sinners to obey, but Jesus gives commands for the benefit of those who obey them.
The New Testament is full of commands for Christians to follow. “Do not use your freedom as an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another” (Galatians 5:13). “Do not be children in your thinking … but in your thinking be mature” (1 Corinthians 14:20). “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good” (Romans 12:21).
Besides the Bible, one of the earliest known Christian documents is called the Didache, which means “teaching.” The Didache was compiled at least as early as the second century and it’s a lengthy list of Christian regulations, both for individuals and for local churches. It begins by saying, “There are two ways (to live), one of life and one of death, and there is a great difference between the two ways.” And then it offers rules for Christian living in sixteen short chapters.
In summary, the rule for Christian living is to love God and to love neighbor. Christians are to practice this love as defined in God’s commands in the Bible. Fundamentally, Christian living is regulated living. It is the opposite of the sort of living that is most highly prized in the songs, the movies and the various stories and heroes of our day. But Christian living will produce an entirely different set of results than the chaos and confusion that so heartbreakingly marks our culture today.
May the Lord grant us humility and help us to embrace regulated Christian living.