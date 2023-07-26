Editor’s Note: This week’s column was originally published almost 20 years ago. Look for a new column from Barbara McClellan next week.
When I began writing this column so many years ago, my main purpose was to share recipes with you that I really enjoyed and thought you might find useful, too.
However, I do not remember promising (though I guess we presumed they would be) all edible recipes. The first recipe that I am sharing with you might be one of the most useful things I have ever made. In fact, it might be something everyone else already knew about but I am just late in getting “in on.”
In the recovery period of one of my summer surgeries (I only bored you with the rotator cuff surgery but there have been two more in this “SOS” summer of surgeries — eyes and feet), one of my doctors in prescribing the use of ice, gave me this “recipe.” It is for making ice gel packs. Here it is:
1 part rubbing alcohol
1 part water
Place in a freezer quart bag (plastic) and freeze. Since I was using this on my eyes, I put the baggie into another heavy (freezer) bag so there would be no chance of getting alcohol in the eyes. I now keep two of these in the freezer at all times. Mostly they are used on neck, shoulder, knee and other achy joints. I hope you find this little recipe as useful as we have.
The next recipe really is a nice summer salad. I will never just make one recipe of this because the salad was better the next day.
Fiesta Bean Salad
Ingredients
2 medium red bell peppers
1 can green beans, drained (I used the 15 ounce size of all beans or the closest thing I could get to that)
1 can white beans, drained (I used great northern, but will use while cannellini beans the next time)
1 can kidney beans, drained
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons minced parsley
Steps
Cut peppers in half vertically. Remove seeds, and flatten on broiling pan (or cookie sheet). Broil 6 inches below heat for 8 minutes or until charred. Allow peppers to cool and then peel and cut into bite-size pieces or strips. In a large bowl, combine all beans, onion and roasted pepper. In a small bowl (or jar with lid), combine remaining ingredients and mix well. Pour over beans mixture, cover and let chill for at least 2 hours before serving.
Makes 8 servings with approximately 125 calories per serving, 21 grams carbs, 2 grams fat and 7 grams fiber. Besides the nutrition, it tastes so good!
Note: I made this another time and did not broil the peppers and just put them in raw.
Once again, thanks for all your wonderful cards, letters and emails. I especially appreciate the wonderful letter (one of the best I have received in all my years of this fun pursuit) from Monika Tarwater from Gilmer. I believe that you, Monika, have one of the most succinct, straight-to-the-point styles of writing I have ever seen.