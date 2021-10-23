Are you one of those that think the only good insect is a dead insect? Well, if you are, then you would be wrong. There are very many insects that are very destructive to your flowers and vegetables but there are some that are very beneficial to them. For example, flowers attract bees and butterflies and even some moths, that transfer pollen from flower to flower. That is the way they produce seed and propagate their species. It works the same way with vegetables, fruits and berries. Without the benefit of the pollinators we would soon be without the beauty of flowers or anything to eat. I don’t know about you but that sounds pretty serious to me.
On a personal level, and just for your own comfort, you might want to have some dragonflies in your yard. They love to munch on mosquitoes and are very good at catching them. Aphids are a particularly troublesome pest. The ever popular ladybug loves to eat them and one ladybug can eat up to 5,000 insects in its lifetime. The seven spotted ladybug is native to Europe but was brought to North America in the mid-1900’s to control the aphid population.
Ladybugs feed on aphids, whiteflies and the Colorado potato beetle. Green lacewing larvae, also known as “ aphid lions”, are particularly active against aphid pests. Their role is very important when other aphid predators are not active. They feed on aphids, whiteflies, leafhoppers and mealybugs. Ground beetles help to control slugs, caterpillars, and Colorado potato beetles and cut worms. Minute pirate bugs help
control spider mites, aphids, thrips and caterpillars. Damsel bugs feed on caterpillars, mites, aphids and cabbage worms. Even the daddy longlegs is a hunter that makes a quick meal of aphids, caterpillars, flies, mites, ticks, slugs and snails. The praying mantis is a very beneficial insect that catches the bigger insects that get within its grasp. However, they can be very aggressive when eating and can bite a finger. They are not venomous so it won’t cause any serious effects, but I think it will startle you a lot. The last beneficial insect I want to mention is the much adored lightning bug. Many people are unaware they are much more than a fun summer evening entertainment.
Their larvae feed heavily on slugs, snails and other damaging insects. These are only a few examples to show that there are some good insects that you would want in your garden to control the bad ones. Some fail to consider that applying harsh chemicals to rid the yard or garden of harmful insects can also rid the yard or garden of beneficial insects. I know that there are cases that are so severe that drastic measures are required to be taken. When possible, I would suggest using an insecticidal soap to rid ourselves of unwanted pests. You can purchase a can of it or you could make your own by mixing 2 tablespoons of liquid Ivory soap and 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in one gallon of water. I used this on an invasion of army worms in my back yard a couple of years ago and it worked great. One drawback to this is that it doesn’t have any residual effect. It must be sprayed directly on the insect for it to work. Any insects coming along after the spraying won’t be effected. For example, helpful pollinators. Also, it will not harm your plants as long as you don’t drown them in the solution.
(The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.)