Have you ever gone out in your yard and wondered what in the world (other than your neighbor’s dog) has been digging in your lawn, garden or flower bed? In East Texas, the list of potential culprits is pretty extensive and the degree of disturbance can range from barely noticeable to devastating. The simplest way to identify the excavator is to catch them in the act. If you haven’t been able to witness the digging, and don’t want to go to the trouble and expense of monitoring game cameras, here are some descriptors to aid in your identification.
If it looks like a back hoe has been playing tug-o-war with ATVs in your yard, you most likely have been visited by feral hogs. The damage they can do is almost without limit and if your property has been their victim, you should have no doubts about it. They can leave ruts and furrows deep enough to get a tractor stuck.
Taking the damage level down several notches, armadillos are pretty extensive excavators. If they find an area of easy digging and plentiful food (mostly grubs and earthworms), they can make an area look very much like someone ran a roto tiller through it. A lot of their digging consists of less invasive, somewhat conical shallow holes, but added up, can still be pretty destructive. To expand their territory in suburban settings, they will dig under fences. They might also dig a burrow somewhere in your landscape, especially if you have sandy soil. Their burrows are almost always in shady areas, typically about 8 inches in diameter, go down and turn out of sight. They are notorious for digging under patios, out buildings, at the bases of trees and even under home foundations.
While we are talking about burrows, a less common animal that may burrow in places similar to armadillos is the skunk. While skunks rarely do much digging in home landscapes, they occasionally dig burrows in locations similar to armadillos. The telling difference is that a skunk burrow is going to be smaller in diameter — typically about 5 inches.
Probably the most common animal to dig around your home is the squirrel. Their digs are normally small (an inch or two in diameter), shallow and symmetrical. If you are uncertain what their digs look like, examine their work after you have seen them digging in your yard — this should help you distinguish squirrel diggings from the minor probings of armadillos.
Two other common animals that may dig in your landscape are the subterranean masters, moles and pocket gophers. Both are small mammals with velvety soft fur, but homeowners often get them confused. Moles are carnivores, feeding primarily on earthworms and grubs that fall into their tunnels. Their burrows tend to be fairly shallow and are most commonly evidenced in our landscapes by the sod or soil being raised up an inch or so. When we step on their “runs,” the ground feels mushy to us as our weight caves in their tunnels. Pocket gophers, on the other hand, are herbivores, feeding on plant roots. Their tunnels tend to run deeper and larger in diameter than those of moles. The most obvious sign of their presence are the piles of soil they push up to the surface. Those piles may be scattered or fairly close together and are typically four to 6 inches tall, and 6 to 10 inches wide at the base.
Hopefully, you are the most active player digging in your landscape, and you are now little better equipped to identify who else has been digging yard.