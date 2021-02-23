Stop and smell the roses. We hear this all of our lives.
I raised three boys so it was usually “Smell my finger!” Personally, I’d rather smell the flowers, and I do. Everywhere I go for as long as I can remember, I smell the flowers — even the stinky ones. Maybe that’s from raising boys, I don’t know.
My fondest memories involve flowers. I remember my mom letting us buy a 10-cent package of sweet pea flowers. We had a tiny flower bed area in our downtown house where my sister and I planted them. We watched as they grew, and those two scraggly plants made these beautiful little clusters of lavender flowers. My first-grade brain didn’t think about the drought, the cost of gas (it was the ’70s) or the scorching heat, just the magnificent scent of sweet peas. Everyday, I went out the kitchen door to inhale the exuberance of little lavender blossoms.
When we would visit Texas, my grandmother always had byzantine gladiolus, zinnias, iris and more in the beautiful flower bed around her porch. It was not formal and square, which was common for the time, but it was filled with flowers she loved. It was not perfectly orderly, but it was perfectly hers. She would tell me things about her flowers like they were family. I would spend time smelling each flower, embracing the powerful happiness a single bloom can have.
I still do that. Often you can find me wandering around my yard to see what’s blooming and take in the grace and eloquence of every petal on each blooming beauty and breathe it in. Slowly detecting the aroma of the individual flower is like tasting a fine wine and swirling it over your tongue to catch the fine notes distinguishing it from others.
I try to not go in other people’s yards without permission as some people do not like that. Often, I have been known to stop and knock on someone’s door and ask them about their garden or flowers.
Sometimes, we will sit in the shade and talk about their care, their history or not talk at all. We just stop and smell the flowers.
The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.