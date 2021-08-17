After living in several locations out in Eastern New Mexico and West Texas for over 50 years, my job took me to East Texas where we moved onto 17 acres 10 miles south of Tyler. In the mid-’90s, we purchased our farm in Eastland County of Central Texas, where we thought we would surely retire, but then we fell in love with the Piney Woods.
My wife and I have always loved to work outside in the lawn and garden and we always had a beautiful lawn of Bermuda or St. Augustine grass. We had learned to plant only desert type plants for the flowers and vegetables, which could survive the hot, dry winds.
It seemed to be much easier for me to have a beautiful St. Augustine lawn out in Abilene, Snyder and Midland. We had a water well, so sufficient water was not an issue and we never had to worry about too much shade.
At our home south of Flint, it has been nice that we only need to water our lawn occasionally during the hottest, driest part of the summer, but grass diseases, such as brown patch, due to too much rain and humidity have been an issue that we are learning to control here.
We have beautiful trees surrounding our home here in East Texas, but shady areas have been a serious issue with our lawn. During the first year after we sodded in squares of St. Augustine & Centipede grass, the lawn was beautiful, but as the trees leaved out the grass began to become sparse and eventually died.
Because we have several of these heavily shaded areas where the St. Augustine and Centipede grass struggle to survive, we keep expanding our raised bed shade gardens: We are still learning about which type of plants to incorporate into our shaded areas underneath the heavy tree canopies.
We have made the change from the West Texas sunflowers, rose moss, & sand verbenas to plants like ferns, hostas, variegated ginger, Farfugium Japonicum and elephant ears.
Vegetable gardening has been another new challenge for me here in East Texas. Out in West Texas, I could till the soil most any time, albeit I might have needed to run a sprinkler a day or two in advance to make sure the soil was soft enough for the tiller tines to penetrate the soil. Here I’ve learned that working the soil and building the raised beds as soon as possible after the first frost is a must. It can very well be too muddy to work the soil throughout the Winter and in early Spring, if the raised beds and hills are not ready to go.
During the first couple of years on our East Texas mini-farm, I lost many vegetable plants I had planted in the bottom of furrows, after several days of rain fall.
So now, rather than planting in the bottom of a furrow, like I always did out West where it was almost impossible to over water, here I have learned to plant my vegetables only in hills or raised beds to prevent root rot.
I always had to heavily irrigate my vegetable garden and learned that it was very difficult to grow plants like sugar snap peas, cabbages, broccoli out in the hot, arid windblown areas of West Texas. In my East Texas garden, I have been very successful growing all of these vegetables.
In West Texas, my sugar snap peas never survived to grow over 12”-18” tall. Here, my sugar snaps have grown over the top of my 6’ tall cages and have provided so many peas that we were able to freeze many quarts, which lasted us throughout the Winter.
We love our East Texas acreage and we never plan to move back west. With all of the great help from the Smith County Master Gardener Program, I believe we have made the transition in adapting to the wonderful rainfall and beautiful trees at our East Texas home.
(Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service.)