Well, I was going to ...
Where are they? I know I planted some right here last year. I have pictures.
Are your tulips missing, too?
That happens in East Texas. Most bulbs are considered perennial, but tulips have their own plan, and it’s not always the plan on the package of tulips bulbs. That plan is most likely for places tulips like to grow/ Places that have fairly long cold winters and dry summers, not exactly east Texas kind of weather.
In this area, the bulbs like to sit in the vegetable bin in the refrigerator (keep them dry) for eight weeks or so; put in the ground after their pretend winter (about the time our real winter starts, not the first cold front); and a long fall but December or January when it stays cold for a while.
Tulips do not like to be wet — in the refrigerator or in the ground. Tulips not coming back the year after you planted them is usually due to this; they get mushy and rot. You can dig them up and save them for the next year, but it’s a lot of work and the baby bulbs do not make a very big or showy flower. My back says “No, not a good idea.” Thankfully, they are fairly inexpensive so my back and my wallet will not argue about it.
Treat tulips as annual bulbs in Texas, and enjoy the flowers; then pull up the bulbs for the compost and begin again next year.
