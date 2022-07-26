It was 1945, my sister (5 years old) and I (8 years old) were in our skivvies on the sleeping porch trying to get some rest. We were skinny little brats but no one was fat in those days. My little grandmother was in the house asleep after a hard day’s work for all of us. We had no indoor plumbing. We had an outhouse, a water well and a very large garden.
All night we heard bombers flying overhead. There were rumors that the Japanese were launching “fire balloons” near the California coasts, and they would float eastward setting fires wherever they landed. There were other rumors that the Japanese might invade. All of us little kids were scared. Food was rationed along with most everything else. That is why 30 million home gardens provided at least 50% of the food.
Although my sister and I were quite small, we were expected to work for hours in the garden. Our small hands were quite calloused from constant hoeing, digging and pulling weeds. We three lived on $1.66/day army allotment. So growing food was an absolute necessity.
We walked everywhere, and we took a bath every Saturday in a big, tin tub. We heated the water on a wood burning stove. My grandmother would bathe first, then my sister, and finally me because I was always the dirtiest. Then we put on our clean underwear for the week.
We grew stuff that you could eat and it would stick to your ribs. Potatoes, corn, peas, beans, squash were our main crops but we had cabbage to make sauerkraut, tomatoes and lettuce for salad. We dried fruit on sheets on the shed roof. We bought hog meat from relatives and got milk from a lady that had a cow.
That night a series of terrible explosions rocked the house and the sky lit up with flames. Explosions kept coming and flashing balls of fire were floating down from the sky. We ran outside in our underdrawers. Someone shouted that the Japanese were invading. We did not have any guns so we decided that we better hide.
We ran into the garden and laid down in the okra, so they could not find us. It was hot and sweaty and before long, that okra had us itching and burning. In 30 minutes it was over. No Japanese paratroopers ever showed up. But the next day, we learned that two (fully loaded) B-29 bombers ran together in the sky and the bombs exploded. Some of the crew baled out on fire. Two survived, 18 died. We quit itching in two days. The war ended two weeks later.
I swore I would never touch a hoe again, but 40 years ago, one spring when the sap was rising I felt an inner urge – picked up a hoe and started gardening again.