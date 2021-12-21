If you are looking for additional color in your garden in the late fall, winter, and early spring, which will grow in the shade, then hardy cyclamen might be your answer. This plant has silver-green heart shaped leaves and blooms which can extend to 5 inches.
There are varieties for fall blooming and other varieties for spring blooming. Colors vary from white to different shades of pink and lavender. These hardy plants can withstand temperatures to 15 degrees, although the blooms will burn at this low temperature. Foliage appears in the fall and remains until spring when the plants go dormant.
Plant tubers in late summer or early fall about eight inches apart in an area where they will not be disturbed. They should be planted just under the soil so that the concave side of the tuber is up. Be patient with these plants as young tubers may or may not produce a few blooms over the first winter but a mature tuber can produce hundreds of blooms.
These tubers do best in highly organic well drained soil in a bright area with some shade. They do well growing in the root zone of shade trees. Use leaf mold to spread over the plants in the summer when they go dormant.
Hardy cyclamen will need to be watered in the late summer or early fall to break dormancy. Do not let a heavy buildup of leaves on the plants as they will need light during the growing season. Fertilizer is not necessary.
Hardy cyclamen should not be confused with florist cyclamen or cyclamen you see in retail nurseries as these plants will not withstand the very cold temperatures.