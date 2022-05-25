The Smith County Master Gardener Association is hosting a Workshop fundraiser, “Summer Stars, Texas Superstars: Plants for Here and Now,” on June 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St. in Tyler. This workshop will focus on Texas Superstar plants, Earth-Kind Landscaping techniques and best practices for landscape and vegetable gardening in Northeast Texas.
Texas Superstar Plants are Texas Tough selections made by the Texas A&M Extension Horticulturists for proven performance across the state of Texas. These plants have been trialed at locations throughout the state to ensure they are superstars when it comes to reliability and bloom power. The Texas Superstars plant program is an extension of the Earth-Kind Landscaping program. Earth-Kind Landscaping uses research-proven techniques to provide maximum garden and landscape enjoyment while preserving and protecting the environment. The objective of Earth-Kind Landscaping is to combine the best of organic and traditional gardening and landscaping principles to create a horticultural system based on real world effectiveness and environmental responsibility. Earth-Kind Landscaping encourages water conservation, reduction of chemical fertilizer and pesticides, landscaping for energy conservation and reduction of landscape related waste entering landfills.
Many plants in the program are perennials or self-seeding annuals, which return year after year. Plants are evaluated to handle Texas’s heat, humidity and highly variable winters. All the plants have outstanding beauty throughout their growing season. They are sustainable and grow with little care, pesticide or fertilizer use. These plants and corresponding gardening techniques that will be discussed are economical, reliable and highly productive. Using Earth-Kind selections can also reduce the amount of time and water that a gardener needs to use to keep gardens in tip top shape.
Not only will we discuss Texas Superstars but also, varmints in the garden and how to deal with them, other common issues such as fungus and plant disease. We will give you a plan for how to handle these problems as they crop up to save your garden and your sanity.
The Workshop will be $20 for pre registrants and $25 at the door the day of the event. The first 100 registrants will receive a swag bag full of gardening goodies. All attendees will be registered for door prize drawings and refreshments will be available. All funds raised will support Smith County Master Gardener Education programs and Scholarships.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/SmithCountyMasterGardeners and our https://txmg.org/smith/events/ for registration and other information.