Succulents are sometimes called the lazy gardener’s perfect plants. They get this name because:
• They store water in their juicy tissues to survive extended periods of drought.
• They require less pampering, watering, feeding, trimming and repotting than the typical container plants.
• They enable you to garden on your own terms even when you are time stressed or away from home.
Succulents are excellent plants for containers. Any container with a little room for potting mixture and maybe some gravel or sphagnum moss will hold a succulent. It is best to provide drainage holes in the bottom of the container, but you don’t have to. In containers without drainage holes use small pebbles or pea gravel in the bottom of the container to provide a small amount of drainage.
In addition to flowerpots, unusual containers can be used: wire baskets, tin containers, glass jars and vases, wooden boxes, cowboy boots, strawberry pots, metal pans and glass and wooden bowls. I’ve even seen succulents planted in an old typewriter. Adding a layer of pea gravel or pebbles around the plant adds an additional eye appeal.
The majority of succulents require well-drained soil that goes nearly dry between waterings. They need protection from excessive rain, humidity, damp cold, and scorching sun (not more than four hours of direct sun per day).
Remember never overwater succulents. A good rule for watering cacti and succulents is, “When in doubt, don’t water.” During the active growth period soil should be kept about as moist as a wrung-out sponge.
On succulents, use liquid fertilizer diluted to one-quarter strength every four to six weeks during active growth.
Many popular varieties of succulents include echeveria, kalanchoe, sedum, euphorbia and aloe.
