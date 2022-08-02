Folks seem to have love-hate relationships with squirrels more than just about any animal in nature. To begin with, squirrels are rodents; yet many people who think mice and rats are gross and filthy think squirrels are cute. No doubt some of that disparity is due to the nocturnal nature of most rodents, while most tree squirrels entertain with their antics in the light of day. Or maybe it’s just that bushy tail.
Regardless, in urban settings you will find homeowners intentionally feeding squirrels, while next door neighbors are plotting their fury demise. Much of that disparity is due to the damage they sometimes do around our homes. They don’t mind knocking over flower pots or planting acorns in your rose bed. They will gnaw their way into a bucket of bird seed and if they can’t find suitable nesting sites outdoors, into your attic.
Numerous studies have been done on the adaptation of wildlife, including squirrels, to urban settings (synurbanization, they call it). Even without such scientific studies, any old woodsman can tell you there are a lot more squirrels in town than in the deep woods and they are a lot more approachable. And that brings me to my main point — they are highly adaptable.
Personally, I am a bit cynical about the rascals. From my perspective, they are furtive little stinkers always looking for some way to take advantage of our home and garden. Our previous next door neighbors, however, welcomed them openly with special feeding platforms in their yard. I say previous because they moved last year and left behind a hungry population that seemed to think I should immediately pick up the slack.
They renewed their assault on our bird feeder (the squirrels, not our neighbors), but with very limited success. But they did win in a couple ways I certainly did not see coming. We grew several types of ornamental gourds last year, but the squirrels destroyed most of them. What they didn’t eat on site, they defiantly lugged up into the trees. We also like to grow flowers and included in our annual plantings are sunflowers; some of which grow to over ten feet tall. For the first time last summer, we had squirrels climbing our sunflowers and eating the partially mature seeds heads. Yep, squirrels will find a way.