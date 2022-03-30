Winter may have breezed by us and spring may be on the way. Maybe. We all know that Texas is Mother Nature’s practical joke territory. She’s been smacking her magical tree branch wand on our weatherman’s heads.
But eventually, as in every year, spring will have sprung and ladies and gentlemen, it will be time to clean up those front yards and get them all nice and tidy for summer. Maybe the back yard, too, and the sidewalks.
I’ve always prided myself in doing my own yardwork and growing my own plants and doing it my way. I love the fact that it helps me stay in shape, puts me in touch with nature and my soul. Dirt therapy. I know, I know, shoes and gloves.
I’ll think about it.
I like to save money, too. It’s my favorite pastime. I moved about a year ago, and a guy showed up telling me he had been taking care of my yard for a couple of months. Before I could roll my “your not going to take advantage of me” eyes, he pointed to the flower beds and said, “ I mulched everything for you and put it in your flower beds.” I stopped and looked around.
My yard was very tidy. No burn marks in the ditch and lots and lots of fluffy soil from years of free mulch.
The pine straw was tucked up underneath my azaleas, the leaves from the oaks chopped up and in the flower beds. Free weed and moisture control, soil conditioner/fertilizer, and I didn’t have to do it.
How much do you charge?
I’ve since watched him care for my yard the way I do. Zips around on the lawnmower spraying grass and chopped up leaves right up to (not onto) my plants in the flower beds. Doesn’t even rake. Smart.
You gotta love a man with a mulching blade.