Snowball Viburnum (Viburnum macrocephalum) is one of those old-fashioned gardening shrubs that graced the gardens of all my older relatives. It is a deciduous, multi-stemmed shrub that grows up to 12-feet tall and wide but can grow to be 20 feet tall. In the spring it is covered with clusters of blooms that emerge lime green but quickly turn white and resemble giant snowballs — thus its popular name
A native of China, it was introduced to this country in the 18th century and has remained in the retail trade ever since. It is easily grown in full sun to part shade, average, well-drained soil and only requires medium moisture. Once established, it is remarkably drought tolerant. The flowers, which attract butterflies, are sterile, so will not produce fruits, and it is relatively free of insects or disease problems. It should be pruned after it blooms in the spring to maintain its shape or to keep the bush from getting too big.
Its only fault, in my opinion, is that like many spring-blooming shrubs it only blooms once and then it is done. But when it is in flower, it puts on a wonderful show. Plant it as a nice specimen plant at the corner of your house or use several as a screening hedge on your property line. Just make sure you give the plants enough room to spread out, which they quickly will do as this shrub is a fast grower.
The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.