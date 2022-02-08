Have you ever wondered why the rose is such a popular Valentine’s Day flower? As it turns out, there are a variety of reasons why it’s such a staple come Feb. 14, and these include the rose’s meaning, rich history and high market demand. But these blossoms go beyond the love-centric holiday: The florals are found in full bloom for weddings, anniversaries, and romantic occasions alike; they are even a way of saying “sorry” to a loved one who was wronged. Red roses have stood the test of time across cultures, representing ideals of beauty, love, romance and even politics.
For Valentine’s Day, a holiday filled with plenty of traditions, including the exchange of chocolates and cards, the rose is a mainstay. While there are other flowers that can be given for this romantic event, including lilies, orchids, and tulips, red roses are the undeniable winner. Ask florists everywhere and they’ll tell you that these beautiful red blooms are still among the most popular flower to share with a special someone on Feb. 14.
But how exactly does the rose’s meaning represent Valentine’s Day? It goes back to the 19th century, when Victorians used floral bouquets to deliver a message to love interests — that they were, in fact, interested.
According research by Kate Greenway, which she published in her glossary-style book The Language of Flowers, this system is called “floriography,” and it officially solidified the rose’s romantic status. However, cultivation of this garden variety dates back to 5,000 years ago in eastern Asia. Later in the Roman period, they were raised in the Middle East and used as perfume, party décor, and medicine. Most of the roses we see today can be traced back to the late 1700s, when they began to trickle into Europe.
Due to its versatility, beauty, and variety, the rose quickly became one of the most popular flowers used to express love, devotion, and sometimes, hidden feelings. It has varied from culture to culture, and from age to age, but, all in all, this stunning flower has become a classic symbol of love in all its variations. For instance, red roses signify true love, passion, and deep emotion, making them the perfect choice for Valentine’s Day. In addition, the number of red roses you give also have different meanings too! A single red rose signifies love at first sight, making it a great choice for a first date, but it can also be given later on in a relationship to say “I still love you.” Six red roses symbolizes infatuation, while a dozen of them simply says “Be mine!” For even grander gestures, a bouquet of twenty four roses instantly says “I’m yours!” while one hundred red roses signifies your eternal devotion. White roses have connotations with purity, innocence and new beginnings, making them a popular choice for bridal flowers. The crisp white petals are perfect for bringing a touch of elegance to any Valentine’s Day bouquet and can be a wonderful choice if you’re celebrating your first Valentines as a married couple! Yellow Roses, surprisingly aren’t traditionally associated with romance. Instead, these bright and sunny blooms are known to symbolize friendship and their close associations to the sun make them perfect for putting a smile on someone’s face.
So, if you have a single friend that’s usually a little down in the dumps this time of year, a delightful bouquet of yellow roses could be just the thing! Pink Roses, wonderfully flirty and feminine, are known to symbolize elegance and grace and are a lovely way to say “thank you” or “I appreciate you.” Also associated with sweetness, pink roses will make the perfect bouquet for your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day.
Whatever you’re trying to communicate this Valentine’s Day —let your mom, friend, or spouse know you love them — the rose remains an ideal and timeless choice.