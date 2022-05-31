Once upon a time, not too long ago, it was just what you did. People planted what they could where they could, and then it became too unfashionable as hedges and green lawns took over front yards all across America as vegetable gardens hid in the back or none at all.
Edible landscapes.
We’ve heard it before. Books have been written about it, articles have been written about it, and it’s all over the internet. Some folks are even good enough to get their plants to grow through cracks in brick or rock pathways. It is often called “suburban gardening” or “urban gardening,” tough terms for us southern gardeners. A lot of us just do not do it. Me either.
I finally had my “aha” moment, and I think I’m going, too.
I was shopping in Jefferson one fine Sunday (no one faint, yes, I said I was shopping. I know, I know I hate shopping but I really was), and my friend and I did one of my favorite things: Stalking plants in other people’s yards. Just window shopped, we didn’t touch any thing, but I did come close. I kept my window up and my seatbelt on so I would not be tempted.
I love to look at other people’s finely manicured yards, probably because mine isn’t. I do get great ideas though and love to see the beauty other people lovingly labored and designed landscaping. I have to lovingly labor because I’m too cheap to pay for it, and I enjoy working in my yard, so we drive around looking at other people’s yards. We even stopped at one house that had a sign in their yard that said “Yard of the Month” and called out to the couple sitting on the front porch, “I don’t care what the sign says, I love your yard,” as we waved. They waved back, I think. At least they were smiling.
Onto the next street.
And lo and behold, there it was. The most simple, beautiful flower bed ever. Nice and tidy. All lined up and evenly spaced dark green plants with a backdrop of a huge white house in a nicely mulched fluffy soil.
The seat belt came off.
I had to know what it was and what flower it would propose.
I snapped a picture as I walked up to the house to knock on the door and ask about it, but then I stopped in my tracks.
It was kale. Right in their front yard.
I had my epiphany, and it clicked. The seat belt was back on, and I started planning on my own little edible landscape. All because of kale in someone’s front yard.
Good job kale; good job.