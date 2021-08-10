I’ve always loved climbing vines and trees growing on the walls and fences of older homes in some of the historic districts in our town and others I’ve visited throughout the years. It really piqued my interest once I began my journey of becoming a master gardener. This unique horticultural art form is called espalier, (pronounced ess-PAL-yay) is to train trees, shrubs and vines on a frame so they grow into a flat plane. The Romans originated the technique in courtyards and medieval castles where space was restricted, and medieval Europeans refined it into an art as they trained fruit trees to grow against cloister walls. With garden spaces becoming smaller around urban and suburban homes. I happy to say the espalier is enjoying a revival.
The secret to this ancient technique is thorough planning. You need to choose your location, your pattern and the type plant you want to use. Some classic patterns include numerous variations of the Belgian fence design, a classic goblet, candelabra or fan shape, diamond patterns and the cordon shape, where each branch is trained horizontally.
I’ve recently chosen the west wall of my garage to locate my espalier. I also purchased a Belgian fence patterned espalier kit online, and I’ve decided to plant Confederate jasmine, as the area it will be planted in is facing west, and, therefore, will receive a lot of sunshine.
Once you pick a pattern you like, draw it on a piece of paper, take it out to the location, hold it up and see if you like it. If you don’t, try a different pattern. But remember, your choice of pattern should govern the type plant you choose to grow in order to maximize productivity and to minimize maintenance.
Support systems can be as simple as mounting rust-proof eye-hooks or galvanized or masonry nails equally spaced in a grid on the wall or fence you wish to cover. Simply string the thin galvanized-steel or copper wire between the nails or eye hooks linking each nail to the one beside, above and below it.
Now that you’ve set up your support system, it’s time to start planting. You should plant your chosen shrub, tree or vine 6 to 8 inches away from any permanent structure, so the roots have plenty of room to grow. When the plants have settled, remove any branches that don’t fit your design needs, then gently secure the remaining branches to the wire/string using twist ties or string. This will train them to fit your pattern’s design. Water and fertilize as needed. As the plants grow, snip off unnecessary shoots during the year and secure new shoots that fit your pattern to the guides wires.
Adding espalier to your garden or landscape will add a dramatic, living focal point that can last for years with minimal care and maintenance.
