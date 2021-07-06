Hydrangea quercifolia, commonly known as oakleaf hydrangea, is native to the American Southeast and it is an easy care plant.
The shrub thrives in full sun to moderate shade but needs some protection from intense afternoon rays. It should be planted into fertile, slightly acidic, well-drained soil.
Unlike Hydrangea macrophylla, a French hydrangea, soil pH doesn’t affect the color of oakleaf blooms. Large showy florets with small white flowers begin blooming in late spring lasting into early summer. The bloom changes from a creamy white to dark pink before shifting to brown. Spent blooms can be pruned or left to add interest into the fall.
When fall arrives, the leaves turn brilliant shades of crimson, purple, orange and gold. There are several varieties of oakleaf hydrangea available to suit your landscaping needs. They range from dwarf varieties like Ruby Slippers and PeeWee that grow only about 4 feet tall, to Snow Queen, which is one of the most popular varieties and grows to about 5 feet tall.
One of the largest cultivars is Alice which grows up to 15 feet tall and wide. This gorgeous native shrub offers the versatility of being low maintenance while offering year round beauty with its blooms and foliage.
The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.