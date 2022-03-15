How on Earth did I accumulate nine orchids? I knew nothing about them. I had managed to keep them alive for several years, but never once had any of them ever bloomed after they were gifted to me. I never would have purchased one because I thought they were much too difficult to grow.
During the Azalea Trail last year, my sister-in-law and I visited the garden of Guy and Joan Pyron. When I walked into Mr. Pyron’s green house and discovered all the lovely blooming orchids, I became inspired. I asked questions, watched and read everything I could find. It seems everyone had their opinion of the “correct” way and they differed greatly. I discovered the ones I had were called phalaenopsis and they belonged to the orchidaceae plant family. There are about 28,000 species in this group.
My first task was exposing them to cooler temperatures for a few days, I decided to weekly soak each one in water for 15 minutes then let them drain good before putting them back in their pots. One video told me to take a tea bag and dip it into the soaking water until it looked like weak tea so I tried that, too. I took out a little of the potting soil and replaced it with sphagnum moss. I also misted them several times during the day and fertilized them every other week by spraying their leaves. I repotted some of the smaller ones into bigger containers and checked on them daily.
Imagine my surprise one day when that funny looking root turned out to be the beginning of a flower. I couldn’t wait until it bloomed out, and I could take a picture and share it with my friends. It was exciting to think I had actually done it.
One orchid didn’t seem to be doing too well. Its leaves were soft, and I felt sure it was going to be my failure. The decision was made to experiment with growing it hydroponically. It doesn’t have blooms yet, but I am happy to report it is beginning to add new leaves and air roots. Growing orchids my way takes a little time, but it isn’t hard and well worth the effort. I have had six of the plants bloom. I have one that has been blooming constantly for seven months.
I am beginning to wonder if nine is enough?