There is one thing that is definite about my backyard garden. It is, without a doubt, a shade garden. I currently have three extremely large oaks that tower over my backyard. That is just the circumstance of the house we bought. So, shade gardening it is.
I have what some would consider to be a typical shade garden. I have the regulars — Japanese maples, hydrangeas, azaleas, ferns, dogwoods and hostas, just to name some of the common shade plants in my garden. But my shade garden comes with all levels of shade and sun. These levels are light shade, partial shade, full shade and deep shade. Knowing these different levels will help you know the best place to plant with success.
In the early mornings, I have east sun and shade to the east side of my house. There I grow Japanese maples, azaleas, and oakleaf hydrangeas. The level of sun/shade allows me to mix in some crinum, toad lilies, ferns, and amaryllis bulbs. I recently planted a lovely lilac bush in that area. It really seems to be loving that early morning sun and afternoon shade. The lilac is great at bringing the first pollinators into my garden.
My south garden is much different as it has an hour or two of bright dappled sun. In that garden, I grow the shade regulars plus more. I grow small roses, fall aster, rose of Sharon shrub, cestrums, irises, lilies, sedums and gladiolus believe it or not. You just have to experiment with the level of sun or shade that you have and go from there. The sun's intensity must be monitored for most shade plants, but I certainly have some that would not be considered suitable for shade in my south garden.
Close to my house, I have what is referred to as deep shade. I mix potted plants such as impatiens, caladiums, purple shield, coleus, an assortment of ferns, orchids and a rack of tropical houseplants — too many to name. The deep shade that I once thought to be a hindrance turned out to be quite lovely with all these deep shade plants. I do try and use white or light blooming flowers in that area as it really makes the flowers pop. I also love the chartreuse colored foliage for my darker areas.
All of my trees lose their leaves over winter and that allows me to plant bulbs that are early spring bloomers. My favorite that I have an abundance of are Snowdrops. They shoot up in what seems to late winter with a spread of beautiful white flowers all through my garden.
These are just a few of the ways I garden in my shaded areas. There are many other plants to choose from. You can get information on plants from your cooperative extension website. Gardening books and websites give great information as well. Make sure you spend time understanding the shade patterns in your yard so you will be a successful shade gardener. Just know if you do your homework, shade gardening can be as beautiful and rewarding as any other type of gardening.
