“I’d like to be like a hummingbird, you see them every now and then but you don’t see them everywhere.” — Shailene Woodley
One of my favorite times of the year is spring. Watching the garden come back to life always seems like a miracle and the most miraculous event of all is seeing the ‘hummers’ return from their long journey back from Mexico and Central America. These acrobatic, entertaining little pollinators are an inspiration to plant some of their favorite blooms in the garden. Red and purple are their preferred colors and tube shaped flowers are especially beneficial. This shape allows them to get their bills in deep to reach the nectar.
There are some great Texas SuperStar plants that have proven to be very hardy and attractive here in East Texas and also beloved by hummingbirds. Some annual Super Stars that will add color and interest to the garden are the Laura Bush petunia, Tidal Wave Cherry Petunia and the Butterfly Deep Pink Pentas.
There are also quite a few perennials that are hummingbird attractors, as well. These include Flare, Moy Grande and Lord Baltimore Hibiscus, Turks Cap and Salvia. Morning glory vines are easy to grow and have an abundance of flowers. Besides adding color and variety to your garden, be it large or small, you’ll be attracting some entertaining flying dynamos. For more great Texas SuperStar plants, including trees and shrubs, go to www.texassuperstar.com.
If you’re like me, you may want to add a feeder with sugar water (1 part sugar to 4 parts water) to give these guys a little extra energy.
However, it’s comforting to know that if their feeder runs dry (it can happen), that there’s plenty of natural fuel available. Sit back, relax for a bit and enjoy the beauty of your garden and one of Mother Nature’s most entertaining creations.