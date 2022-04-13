Bluebirds are one of the most popular birds in North America. No other bird has been mentioned more in songs, poems or greeting cards. They even display all the colors of our national flag.
Bluebirds lay eggs and raise their young in Texas from February until August. Eastern Bluebirds tend to mate for life. They tend to return to the same area each spring to nest and do not migrate more than a few miles in winter. It is not uncommon for a pair of bluebirds to raise four complete families in a single season but two to three broods a year is more normal in Texas.
Bluebirds move throughout the area in fall and winter. They will choose a nest site by late January and often will begin nest building in mid-February. The male brings material to the nest cavity. The female then makes the nest by loosely weaving together grasses, pine needles, etc. They lay three to six sky blue eggs which are incubated 12-15 days. After a successful clutch hatch, the female goes off to build a second nest and leaves the male to care for the fledging young birds. The hatchlings grow rapidly and, in 18 days, are ready for their first flight into the new world.
Bluebirds feed insects to their young and need an area of open land to feed their young. During mild temperatures, a steady supply of insects is available, but food supplies vary year to year. They are cavity nesters so need either a nest box or some other cavity to build a nest.
There are three varieties of bluebirds in North America, but the variety that we see here is the Eastern bluebird. East Texas has the highest wintering population of Eastern bluebirds in the United States. The population may have been damaged by the severe winter last year.
Bluebirds can use our help. They are affected by severe climate changes and loss of habitat where they can find food. They are not attracted to birdfeeders as they eat insects. But using quality nest boxes and predator resistant mounting poles can dramatically increase the number of bluebirds in an area. Heat-resistant, well-ventilated nest boxes give best results. Cleaning the nest box after each hatch allows the box to be used again.