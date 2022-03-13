March 17 is Saint Patrick’s Day. We Americans traditionally celebrate with two symbols of this special day with the wearing of the color green and enjoying the beauty of the “lucky clover” Shamrock or Oxalis plant. “Shamrock” is the common name for three different kinds of three-leaf clovers native to Ireland. The Shamrock was chosen Ireland’s favorite emblem because of a popular legend that St. Patrick had used it to illustrate the doctrine of the Holy Trinity.
The common name for Shamrock plants is Oxalis or woods sorrel. The plants should begin appearing in nurseries around St. Patrick’s Day. They have soft, thin, triangular leaves that are divided into three leaflets forming the clover. Two versions of oxalis are popular in our area. Oxalis Crassipes, the green leafed version has small delicate white flowers and Oxalis Triangularis, or False Shamrock, has dark purple leaves with pinkish lavender flowers.
Shamrocks can be grown both as houseplants and outside in the flower garden.
Here are some suggestions for growing Shamrocks outside if you are lucky enough to receive a plant as a gift for St Patty’s Day or purchase one for yourself:
As an outdoor plant, Oxalis Crassipes makes handsome mounds of light green foliage. It often begins blooming in late winter but flowers more heavily in the spring. Though oxalis has a tendency to invade the lawn, it can be used quite effectively to edge a sidewalk or flower border. It can be also be gown in containers or in a rock garden.
The Oxalis foliage dies back in the summer’s heat. Cut the leaves back severely when this occurs. The plant will reward you in late summer by sprouting, adding new foliage and blooming again. Propagation is obtained by dividing rhizomes, tubers, corms or bulbs (including offsets) at the end of a dormant cycle. Take the bulbs and replant just under the soil’s surface, or in a mix of potting soil and sand. Most oxalis plants foldup their leaves at night, hugging them tight to the stems until daylight.
Plan to enjoy St Patrick’s Day festivities this year while wearing some green. If not, you may get pinched. While you are at it, look for a four-leaf clover for good luck.