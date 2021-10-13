Gardener/author Amy Stewart once said, “Gardeners are inquisitive by nature; we are explorers.” With COVID-19 isolation the spring of 2020, there certainly was more time for the explorer side of a gardener. When I found a creature, weed, wildflower or leaf of a tree and asked myself, “I wonder what this is called?” I had time to satisfy my curiosity. In late March, I found a winged work of art on the floor of our wooded area behind the house. Never had I encountered an insect this large — its wingspan was more than four inches across. I snapped a photo and left the creature in its place. A day or two later two were mating on the brick wall of our back porch. Curious to learn more? So was I.
The creature’s feathery antennae had signaled to me it was a moth so I initiated exploration with search word “moth.” I found a photo matching my photo. I had discovered an adult Luna moth, Actias luna (L.). True to my sources the moth I had found had been under one of its typical host trees, a broadleaf Sweetgum tree.
Adults begin emerging in March and then lay oval eggs on a host tree. The Luna moth is rarely seen due to its nocturnal lifestyle and short lifespan (one week) as an adult. The broad antennae of the male adult can pick up pheromones emitted from the female. Hence we found a mated pair on our back porch wall.
After mating, the female will lay between 200 and 400 eggs on the undersides of the leaves of its host plants. The eggs hatch after about two weeks spending the first two stages (egg and larva) in a tree. As the bright green caterpillar grows it spends a total of about 6 weeks in this larval form. Then it descends to the ground prior to spinning its silk cocoon. The adult Luna moth emerges from the cocoon beneath the host tree, which is exactly where I had found my specimen.
According to a 2016 study, the Luna moth population is in decline. The moth ranges throughout urban woodlands and forested areas of North America. The decline is attributed to several sources among which are habitat loss, light pollution disrupting normal behaviors and non-target effects of insecticides. Unfortunately for the hatching larvae of our female moth, her eggs were deposited on our back porch wall — resulting in a population decline in East Texas by about 200.
Exploring the natural world of the gardener can bring one great satisfaction.
The next time you run across an insect, animal, plant, tree or other curiosity-catching aspect of Mother Nature, begin your expedition at a science-based source like agrilifeextension.tamu.edu.
It is true; gardeners are explorers.
(The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.)