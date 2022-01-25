Drive down any county road in East Texas from February through May and you will see red clover; Trifolium incarnatum, dandelions; Taraxacum officinale (most common), Indian Paint brushes; Castilleja indivisa, henbit; Lamium amplexicaule and wild carrot; Daucus carota just to name a few.
Most people see these beautiful plants as nothing more than useless weeds. Some consider them a nuisance in their lawns and will do everything they can to eradicate them. But, all these weeds have something in common — bees.
These plants are the first pollen and nectar sources that bees and other pollinators find after a long cold winter. Forager bees collect the nectar from them and return to their hive to transfer this valuable resource to a “processor” bee. The processor bee then adds an enzyme called invertase, and then she deposits the nectar into the honeycomb. But, it is not honey just yet.
First, the bees have to dry out the nectar. They fan their wings to evaporate the moisture. Once the nectar has ripened into honey, it contains so little water that no microbes can grow in it. Once it has reached this stage, the bees cover or cap the comb cell with wax so that it is air tight. Now, this is what we call honey.
The honey from these spring weeds is a light golden color and is very floral tasting. Bees don’t just get nectar for honey from spring weeds either. In the fall they gather nectar from goldenrod; Solidago so they can have enough honey stored to last them through winter. The honey from this fall weed is very dark in color and has a bitter taste. Some beekeepers say when they open their hives in the fall, it smells like dirty socks from the goldenrod. Yikes.
So the next time you grab your sprayer and get ready to roundup those weeds, please remember the bees.