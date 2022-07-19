I love bursts of color.
It all started when I was at Disney Land watching the fireworks. The park closed at night with Tinkerbell lighting the fireworks in the sky. It must have been a long time ago, because I was sitting on my dad’s shoulders. He doesn’t let me do that anymore.
I still like fireworks. I go out to the lake to watch them over the water every Fourth of July. I come home and try to figure out how to do that in my yard without catching it on fire.
Bursting colors of blossoms in my yard by blooming at least one thing every month of the year. This can be a challenge for lazy gardeners like me. Plants that thrive here naturally (adaptive plants) and native plants make it a lot easier.
Quince the first thing to start the show, this must be where tinker bell or some other garden fairy lights the first tiny burst of color of fireworks season. Camelias with their glossy leaves, dramatic blooms and their southern charm snubbing the cold to show out.
Boom: Narcissus followed by daffodils, snowdrops popping out in the pansies (Pansies are a cold weather annual here but so hard to resist) whilst the hellebores (Lenten Rose) quietly, gracefully glow preparing you for the next wave of color.
Red then white clover cheering on from the fields and roadsides.
Pow, pow, pow: Wisteria! So worth the work of taming it for the spring spectacular!
Gardenias opening up for the ...
Azaleas, azaleas, azaleas!
Amaryllis: white, red, dark orange, pink striped, red striped, Old Fashioned St. Joseph.
Iris: Bearded, Siberian, Louisiana, Dutch, Flag (bog).
Oh my!
Star Jasmine bursting with tiny sparkles of white that will perfume the whole yard. Asters and Cleome delicately popping up from the verbena backdrop competing for attention with the yarrow, kwanso lilies, daylilies and Cosmos bottle rocketing up from the flowerbeds. Geraniums clapping from the stands next to the passion flowers climbing over the fence to watch the show.
Crepe myrtles exploding with color, rose bushes applauding with blooms, esperanza cheering with brightness, echinacea, zinnias and coreopsis jumping in for attention. Cannas waving their flags of colors.
Followed by the sparklers of the cuphea cigar plant portulaca, moss rose and lantana showing how its done in our East Texas heat. Altheas and Confederate Rose making one last hoorah.
Chrysanthemums winding us down from Tinkerbell’s wand preparing us for poinsettias in pots to hold us over for the next wave of Tinkerbells presence.