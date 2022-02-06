An important aspect of gardening is knowing when to prune plants. A general rule of thumb is to prune summer and fall flowering plants and trees in the winter during their dormant season. Proper pruning helps insure attractive, healthy and productive plants in the spring. Deciduous plants are easy to prune in February to early March while they are dormant and their foliage is gone.
Here are a few hints for pruning:
- Shrubs: Now is the time to give shrubs a late winter shape-up. Prune branches to direct desired shape of the shrub and to reduce height. Cut the branches at the node, the point at which one branch or twig attaches to the other. Your goal is to keep the branches that develop or maintain the plant or tree’s structure.
- Roses: The perfect time to prune roses in our area is around February 14. It’s easy to remember when you associate it with Valentine’s Day. Cut away canes that are dead, diseased or damaged. To reduce the height, cut away as much as fifty percent, so when the bush starts growing it will reach the desired height. For best results, cut one-quarter inch above an outward facing bud that’s coming out from the center of the bush.
- Suckers: Remove any suckers, shoots that form near the plant from near or below the ground. This is especially true around crepe myrtles.
- Reminder: Be sure to use sharp, clean hand pruners for pruning.