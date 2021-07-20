You would like to garden but you don’t have the room; you live in an apartment or you just don’t have time. Don’t let that stop you. There are several plants that are easy and require little care. One that comes to mind is African violets.
Their botanical name is Saintpaulia, and they originally come from Tanzania in East Africa. If you want to make it really easy, plant your African violet in a pot especially designed for them. It is a two-part ceramic pot, and all you do is keep water in the bottom pot that it is absorbed into the top part when it is needed. They can be purchased in many designs, colors and sizes. Could it get any easier than that?
If you want to share your plant, you can pinch off a leaf and put it in water until you start to see roots start, then place it in soil specifically mixed for African violets. You can also put the leaf directly into the soil to start a new plant. They come in several colors and the blooms last for a while. They will bloom in low light but prefer bright, indirect light. A south or west facing window is best if possible. When you find the right light, it will reward you with beautiful flowers over and over. In order to encourage blooming, they need eight hours of darkness each day.
Be sure to add drops of African violet or high phosphorus plant fertilizer every couple of weeks when you add water to the bottom pot. Only fertilize during the active growing season, which is spring and summer.
A word of caution: Don’t let your plant sit directly in water, and if you get water on the leaves, blot it off immediately or it will make a brown spot on the leaf.
Why don’t you try it? I think you might like it.
The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.