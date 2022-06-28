We all know the weather in Texas gets hot. Our northern neighbors shiver through their worst season, and we broil through ours. But the effect is the same. We both hole up in our houses, trying to do as little as possible outside, binging on our shows and getting cranky. We must admit our three or so months of dreadful heat is the price we pay for mild winters and temperate weather the rest of the year. But it is a hefty price for us, our critters and our gardens.
The Smith County Master Gardeners are presenting our second summer fundraising workshop just in time to help you cope with the dreadful days of summer. We will have “Surviving the Dog Days: Rejuvenating your Garden in the Heat” from 9 to 11 a.m. on July 29 at Glass Recreation Center. This is a two-hour workshop where we will discuss heat mitigation strategies you can employ in your own garden. We will discover what plants do best in late summer here in East Texas. Plus, how to carry your garden through from the slog of late summer to the cooler, more productive months of late September, October and early November. What winter vegetables you can plant, and, lastly, how to propagate flowers and tender plants to have a collection of your summer favorites ready to go back in the garden in the spring.
The tricks to getting a garden through the bake of late summer are easy to employ, especially if the gardener plans for them from the beginning. Thoughtful soil maintenance, plant siting and watering goes a long way in growing plants that are healthy enough to deal with August temperatures. There are many heat-resistant varieties being developed that we should incorporate into our rotation of crops here in Texas.
This will be a great opportunity to learn more about fall gardening and to plan strategies for extending your growing season deep into the fall and stretch them earlier into the spring. The bounty of winter hardy vegetables is getting bigger every year. Home-grown lettuce and cool weather herbs are such a treat in the sweet days of spring when you can harvest them before the rest of the garden even wakes up. Besides, looking forward to cool weather makes August a bit more bearable.
Lastly, saving seeds, propagating tender plants and setting aside a little spot for them to over-winter is a lovely way to stay connected to your garden even in the bitter days of January. A few coleus growing in a windowsill or a full production of cuttings under a florescent light on a shelf in the garage can be so rewarding to the cold fatigued Texas gardener. An array of little zip-top baggies of seeds in a drawer also reminds us that we have spring right around the corner. Knowing the blooms of summer are safe and sound waiting for the perfect time to go back in the ground is a cheering thought as we wait out winter.
This workshop is open to the public and is $200 for preregistrants and $25 at the door the day of the event. To learn more and register, go to our website TXMG.org/smith/events. We will have periodic postings on our Facebook page. Join us for a morning of learning and help support the work and programs of the Smith County Master Gardeners.