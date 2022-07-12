Grafting is a technique of joining two pieces of different plants together so that they form a single plant. For a successful graft, the plants must be genetically compatible, for example: same species, same genus. Different families are far less successful.
Key terminology: A scion is the top portion of the new plant and rootstock becomes the root system of the new plant.
Why is grafting practiced? Grafting can produce a known plant, an advantage over plants that are not genetically true from seed. Grafting of a known scion onto rootstocks can perpetuate a superior clone, and/or superior cultivars. Grafting is especially useful for plants that are traditionally difficult to root from cuttings. And grafting is an ancient technique, possibly practiced as early as 2000 BCE in China.
An example of the value of grafting is the French wine industry’s survival due to grafting techniques. From the 1850s through the mid-1870s the French wine industry was decimated. An Entomologist identified the phylloxera insect as the cause. Thomas Volney Munson, from Denison, Texas, then crossed V. vinifera with 13 native Texas grape species and the hybrid rootstocks were then sent to France. The southern French wine industry was saved.
Two main budding and grafting techniques are T-Budding and Chip Budding.
Starting with T-Budding, which is a propagation technique that is the most widely used method of grafting for stone fruit, citrus and roses. It is also relatively easy. The rootstock must be actively growing for this grafting method. The rootstock is cut horizontally and then vertically, so that it forms a T, the bark must pull away (slip) from the rootstock and the bud is inserted into the vertical cut and pushed down to the bottom of the cut. The rootstock and scion are wrapped with buddy tape and rubber band strips to hold the graft together. If the budding ‘takes’ it is a successful union of the scion and rootstock.
Chip Budding is less commonly used than T-Budding. It is also more difficult and more time-consuming. An advantage is that this technique can be used most or any time of the year and the bark does not have to slip. This technique is used for grafting many fruits and ornamentals. The methodology is also harder to describe. The first cut on the rootstock is a downward cut, followed by a longer cut that ends at the first cut. This forms the depression that will be filled by chip cut. The chip cut from the scion starts at the top of the chip and cuts downward to form a matching piece. The bottom of the chip cut is then cut so that the bud has a v-cut at the end. This chip is then pushed into the bottom of the rootstock depression. Getting the two cuts to closely match is key and can be a challenge. The grafted site is then wrapped in buddy tape and rubber bands to hold the graft together. And if the grafting ‘takes’ it is a successful union of the scion and rootstock.