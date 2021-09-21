When my mom spots me digging through the trash after a family dinner, she no longer bats an eye. She knows what I am looking for: banana peels, moldy bread and any number of inedible yet nutrient-packed plant parts that might fuel my compost.
I started composting in January as part of a New Year’s resolution to reduce my waste. So, come Snowmageddon in February, I was scraping ice off the lid of my compost tumbler and filling it with spoiled food from the fridge, which otherwise would have gone to the landfill. In fact, Texas A&M Agrilife estimates that up to 30% of garbage going to landfills is compostable. By composting, we can save our communities from paying to dispose of materials that can be put to good use in our landscapes, and we can save ourselves from spending more than we have to on fertilizer and potting soil.
Because finished compost contains many nutrients for plants, encourages beneficial soil microorganisms, and improves drainage, it is sometimes referred to by savvy gardeners as “black gold,” and indeed the composting process has an alchemical bent to it. The basic idea is to accumulate a mix of plant waste that contains a good ratio of Carbon-rich and Nitrogen-rich materials. According to Agrilife Extension, a C:N ratio of 30:1 is ideal, as this is the ratio that results in the fastest rate of decomposition. However, those of us who are new to composting should keep in mind that this is the ideal ratio. Just as one would not give up on their personal nutrition because they ate too much cake at a birthday party, one should not give up on their compost because they added too much food waste and not enough leaves. If you think your ratio is off, simply try to push the ratio in the right direction by adding the appropriate inputs. Make sure to keep your pile moist (though not soggy), and turn it often for proper aeration. The following Agrilife Extension publication provides a wealth information on C:N ratios of common materials, as well as guidelines on building and maintaining compost piles: https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/vegetable/files/2013/09/EHT-069.pdf.
In your composting, as in your gardening, you should not be afraid to experiment. Learn from your failures (or the failures of others) and find what works for you. Not everyone has enough yard and food waste to create a 27-cubic-foot pile, but most people produce at least a few apple cores, some coffee grounds or some onion skins. And, it turns out, that is more than enough to get started.
(The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.)