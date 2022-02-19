Every year, thousands of amaryllis are given to people as Christmas gifts.
Most of the amaryllis we see are red, and sometimes, white. There is a plethora of colors for the amaryllis. Red, dark orange, white, ruffled, apricot, dark burgundy (the Dark Pearl) pink, green with a burgundy center and stripes sliding down the petals. Wait, ruffled isn’t a color. Some get dressed up pretty fancy in stripes, some prefer ruffles, some prefer a plain color dressed like an antebellum lady getting ready for a walk in the public garden. They bloom magnificently on the kitchen counter or the office desk and then wither back to a bulb in a pot. Then what.
That’s the best part. Well, for me it is.
It all got started with my first Christmas gift amaryllis. Traditional red. I was so excited it bloomed, disappointed when it died and left it in a pot to mush. I tossed it. That’s what you’re supposed to do right?
Nooooooo!
Once your amaryllis is through blooming, plant it in the ground in a nice sunny spot that gets watered. They do not like too much water as they can be susceptible to rust which is really hard fungal stuff to get rid of. Mine multiplied like crazy. I wish I had known this when I got my first Amaryllis, if I had there would be a bunch “wild” amaryllises growing in central Texas right now.
I planted my amaryllises in bright all-day, full sun here. The recommendations are for bright indirect sun but it is so humid here my amaryllises flourish this way. The one thing I found they do not like is hard, clay soil. I mean, who does? Leave the leaves on them until they turn brown. They need these leaves for photosynthesis after they bloom, which is about the same as a plant cooking its favorite recipe for the plant to eat, on the inside. Then store all this energy in their bulb for their next growth and blooming session.
You can also leave it in the pot to rebloom. Sometimes they have a mind their own but you can get them to bloom a couple times a year. A little fertilizer, a sunny window and water when the top inch of soil dries out.
You can test this by putting your finger into the soil to see if it’s dry. It’s a watering meter at the end of your own hand. Please do not get mad at me if I come to your house and stick my finger in your house plants. It’s become a compulsion for some of us. I know I’m not the only one.
Yep, I just heard a couple of you chuckle in self recognition.
Then looked at your fingers.
They like to be pot bound if you have them in a pot. Snug as a bug in a little pot, do not upsize it’s snuggle spot pot.
Enjoy your amaryllises all year.