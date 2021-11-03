November’s cooler temperatures and moist air are a great time to think of the beauty of spring! Take advantage of these more comfortable days to get your garden in order. While the first freeze date — usually Nov. 15 in our part of East Texas — signals the end of the typical growing season, it does not mean that work in the garden is over.
This is an excellent time of year to do three things in particular. First, use these weeks to plant trees and shrubs. Roots will use the cooler months to become more established before the plant above the soil grows in warmer times. If you are a fan of fall’s orange, red and yellow leaves now is an excellent time for a trip to the nursery to pick out the perfect tree or shrub to add that color to your landscape.
Second, replace the fading summer color in your beds with winter-hardy flowers for a pop of color. Choices include the ever-popular pansy, ornamental kale and cabbage with their variety of colors and leaf types, sweet William, and snapdragons. With luck these plants will provide color and interest in your garden until mid-spring.
Do not forget that this is an excellent time to plant narcissus and daffodils, and to put tulips in the refrigerator for 45 days of pre-chilling before planting. Check your wildflower seeds to see which ones will perform better by being sowed in the fall. Your spring garden will thank you!
Thirdly, take care of your lawn. As it slows its growth you will notice you can mow less frequently. Pay attention to rainfall, and supplement with irrigation when necessary to keep your soil and plants from drying out. This time of year is a good time to bag your lawn clippings for inclusion in your compost pile. As leaves fall during the next few weeks they can be added to the compost pile as well, or raked and placed in beds for a light mulch.
Enjoy your garden in the cooler weeks of November and reap the benefits in the months to come.
(The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.)