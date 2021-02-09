This is a rose with a story. And what a wonderful story it is.
Peggy Martin was a longtime member of the New Orleans Old Garden Rose Society, and lived in Plaquemines Parish across the Mississippi River from the city of New Orleans. Her garden had a wonderful collection of old roses. Among the many wonderful specimens, one rambler in particular caught Dr. Bill Welch’s eye on a visit to her garden. It was a large, healthy, thornless specimen Peggy had collected in New Orleans in 1989 as a cutting from a friend who could not remember the name of the original rose, but said she had gotten it as a cutting from her mother-in-law. She told Dr. Welch, “When I first saw this rose it was in full bloom and smothered the 8 foot wooden fence in Ellen’s back yard. It took my breath away! I had never seen a rose so lushly beautiful with thornless bright green foliage that was disease free. All along the canes there were clusters of roses that resembled perfect nosegays of blooms”. Dr. Welch took several cuttings and planted them at his home in Washington County and was please at how quickly they rooted and took hold in his Central Texas Environment.
After Hurricane Katrina, Dr. Welch was in Birmingham, Alabama, for a meeting and met some people from Plaquemines Parish, and asked them if they knew Peggy Martin. They did, and told him how the storm had devastated her life. She had lost her parents and her home in the flood that followed the hurricane and her husband had lost the fishing boat he used to supplement their income. Dr. Welch finally traced Peggy down to a town outside Baton Rouge where she and her husband had settled. She told him the house and garden had been under about 20 feet of saltwater for two weeks following the hurricane. When she was finally able to return to visit their property she saw the lush growth of her thornless climber, a testament to its toughness and status as a true survivor. This rose and one crinum were all that remained of her very large and beautiful l garden.
Dr. Welch decided that this rose deserved to be widely available and enjoyed by gardeners in other locations. Working with Nancy Godshall, of the Garden Club of Houston; Mike Shoup, owner of the Antique Rose Emporium; Jason and Shelley Powell, owners of Petals from the Past Nursery; Mark Chamblee, owner of Chamblee Rose Nursery; Aubrey King, owner of King’s Nursery in Tenaha; and Sue Riley, of Naconiche Nursery near Nacogdoches, they began marketing the rose, now named Peggy Martin. These growers were generously donating $1 per plant to the Greater Houston Community Foundation with the purpose of assisting in the task of garden restoration projects in New Orleans, Beaumont and other Gulf Coast locations
Peggy Martin is the easiest rose ever grown. It’s been in my garden for about 10 years and is never fertilized, nor do I give it any supplemental water. It is disease- and pest-resistant and such a vigorous grower that it has torn down tow arbors and is not just in the process of growing over my garden shed. It blooms most spectacularly in April, but once, established will also give off a lesser bloom in the fall. Just put it on a strong fence and let it go and enjoy the blooms.
