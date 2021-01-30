The weather may be cool, but things really start to heat up in the landscape this time of year. There are leaves to rake, fruit trees to plant and prune, onions to set out, pansies to deadhead, dormant oil to apply, seeds to order, birds to feed, landscapes to design and lots more.
There are also things not to do, such as topping trees, irrigating the landscape, planting species that aren’t happy in Texas, and putting out anything that can’t handle freezing temperatures, since our typical first frost-free date is around March 15. Unbelievably, I saw tomato transplants for sale last week.
We certainly have lots of experienced gardeners in East Texas, yet there are plenty more that don’t have a clue what to do or when to do it. And then there are always confusing problems like take all root rot, crapemyrtle bark scale, when and how long to irrigate, liming, Asian lady beetles, etc.
If you would like helpful answers and practical solutions for a successful and healthy lawn and landscape, plan on attending the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service online East Texas Turf and Landscape Conference on Feb. 4. The program is $25 and will be held online via Zoom. Registration and payment are online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/east-texas-turf-and-landscape-conference-tickets-135366991315.
The event is geared toward professional turfgrass employees, pesticide applicators, landscape maintenance professionals, golf course personnel, sports field managers, Master Gardeners, and homeowners. Texas A&M specialists will focus on common concerns, including lawn diseases, insects, weeds, herbicides, and irrigation along with the management and identification of common tree diseases and insects in addition to their control. Five Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units (CEU’s) will be available (pending TDA approval) for those with a TDA pesticide applicators license.
Registered participants will receive an email with the link to join the Zoom conference a few days prior to the event. For more information contact the Smith County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office at 903-590-2980.
The speakers and their topics include:
- Dr. Chrissie Segars, extension turfgrass specialist — IPM Strategies for Turf Insects and Diseases
- Dr. Becky Bowling, extension specialist for urban water — Turf Weeds and Watering: Cultural Control, Indicator Weeds, Water-Driven Weed Ecology, Watering and Herbicide Movement
- Segars — Managing Weeds in Turf with Herbicides
- Daniel Duncum, staff forester, Texas A&M Forest Service — Common Tree Diseases and Treatment Options
- Allen Smith, regional forest healthy coordinator, Texas A&M Forest Service — Tree Pests and Treatment Options
In the past, this program was held in person at the Texas A&M Research and Experiment Station in Overton and focused exclusively on turfgrass. This year COVID-19 has forced it into an online event. And due to numerous questions about tree care, we’ve added trees and the rest of the landscape to the topics covered. Although a number of folks often attend to get their CEUs for their TDA pesticide license, many others attend to stay up on the latest science-based information on lawn and landscape care.
Greg Grant is the Smith County horticulturist for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. He is author of Texas Fruit and Vegetable Gardening, Heirloom Gardening in the South, and The Rose Rustlers. You can read his “Greg’s Ramblings” blog at arborgate.com, read his “In Greg’s Garden” in each issue of Texas Gardener magazine (texasgardener.com), and follow him on Facebook at “Greg Grant Gardens.” More science-based lawn and gardening information from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service can be found at aggieturf.tamu.edu and aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu.