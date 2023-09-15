Berries: Buy them frozen and you can lock in the nutrients. Eat them straight out of the freezer. Or thaw before baking them into cobblers, muffins, or pies. Pro tip: add an extra dash of starch or other thickener to soak up the juices.
Spring Peas: These sweet pods have a very short season. That’s why almost all shelled peas are sold frozen. The frozen ones just might have more nutrients.
Fish: Fish catchers now often flash freeze their haul right on the boat at 40 degrees below zero. The temperature locks in the fish’s peak freshness. It also helps kill parasites and other pathogens.
Corn: Just heat up the kernels and add it to your favorite corn dish. As long as it isn’t “creamed corn” or some other prepared dish, the nutrition and calories should about equal the fresh stuff.
Broccoli: Frozen broccoli is almost as fresh as the day it was harvested. It will stay that way for weeks.
Ground Beef: Ground beef spoils sooner than whole cuts of beef because more of its surface is exposed to oxygen. Buy frozen or wrap it tightly and freeze it yourself. It should stay safe for a year or longer. But for best flavor, eat it within 3 or 4 months.
Bread: Check out your grocer’s frozen-bread shelves. Or you can freeze your own bread, even whole loaves. Wrap them airtight and pop them in the toaster or the oven without thawing.
Spinach: Frozen spinach has its own particular taste and texture that some people love. You can sauté it with mushrooms and onions for a quick and easy side dish that’s packed with fiber and nutrients.
Mangos: Food companies know to pick and freeze fruits and veggies when they are just right to eat. So take out the guesswork and get a perfect slice of creamy mango deliciousness every time.
Chicken and Poultry: It keeps safely for months instead of mere days. And a whole chicken or turkey should keep safely for up to a year. Just transfer what you need to the fridge the night before to thaw.
Freeze Your Own Veggies: Just be sure to blanch them first. Dip bite-size vegetables into boiling water for a few seconds and then dunk them in ice water. This stops enzymes from spoiling your veggies, even in the freezer. Blanching also kills germs, brightens color and locks in flavor.
