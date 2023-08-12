Dementia is a brain disease that can damage or change a person’s memory or thought processes. It can also affect someone’s personality, communication abilities, and other mental functions needed for daily living. The most common and well-known form of dementia is called Alzheimer’s disease. Anyone can develop Alzheimer’s disease, but some groups are at higher risk than others. This includes: Older adults, especially those older than 65 years; certain minority groups, including Hispanic adults, African American adults, and American Indian/Alaska Native adults; and women. You can lower your risk of Alzheimer’s disease by:
Managing high blood pressure. Talk to your doctor about managing it through medication and lifestyle behaviors.
If you smoke, a combination of counseling and medication can help you quit for good. Free support resources are available. Just 30 minutes a day of physical activity can have significant health benefits.
Preventing diabetes and heart disease. If you have either of these conditions, there are effective ways to treat them with lifestyle changes and medications.
Even small healthy lifestyle changes can make a big difference to lower your risk of Alzheimer’s.
disease, while also lowering your risk of other chronic illnesses — like diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure.
Health experts recommend that adults get 150 minutes of physical activity each week (at least 20 minutes/day). Physical activity can help you lower your risk of Alzheimer’s disease. It can also help you:
- Maintain a healthy body weight and strengthens your body.
- Lower your risk of chronic diseases.
Staying physically active can be fun! You can incorporate it into your everyday life by…
- Finding hobbies that include physical activity, like hiking, swimming, running, cycling, martial arts, weight training, or yoga.
- Making small everyday choices, like taking the stairs instead of the elevator.
Stay well and stay safe.