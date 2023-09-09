Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
In today’s fast-paced world, maintaining good health goes beyond just counting calories or hitting the gym. It’s time we pay attention to a crucial aspect of our well-being: gut health. Often referred to as the body’s “second brain,” a balanced and thriving gut can have a profound impact on our overall health and wellness.
Recent studies have linked gut health to a wide range of benefits, from improved digestion and enhanced nutrient absorption to a bolstered immune system and even better mental health. The gut is home to trillions of microorganisms, collectively known as the gut microbiota, which influence various bodily functions. A balanced diet rich in fiber, whole grains, and fermented foods can contribute to a diverse and thriving gut microbiota.
Cooking enthusiasts have embraced this concept wholeheartedly. Incorporating fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi into their culinary repertoire, they’re not only tantalizing their taste buds but also promoting gut health.
A person’s dedication to fitness and wellness perfectly complements the focus on gut health. Regular physical activity has been shown to positively impact gut microbiota diversity, further underscoring the holistic nature of well-being.
As Claudann aptly puts it, “Just as a garden flourishes with the right balance of care and nourishment, our bodies thrive when we prioritize gut health.” So, whether you’re hitting the gym, savoring a home-cooked meal, or simply enjoying a moment of relaxation with a good book, remember that you’re nurturing your body from within — one happy gut microbe at a time.
Extension will host the monthly Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from noon to 1 p.m. The topic will be the “Gut Health” with guest speaker Dr. Darla O’Dwyer also known as the Gut Professor. Seating is limited so participants must call the office to RSVP with $5.00 charge at the door. A light lunch will be provided.
For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu.