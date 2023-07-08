When you take prescription or over-the-counter (OTC) medications, do you also take a vitamin, mineral, or other dietary supplement? Have you considered whether there is any danger in mixing medications and dietary supplements? There could be. Certain dietary supplements can change absorption, metabolism, or excretion of a medication. If that happens, it can affect the potency of your medication, which means you may get either too much or too little of the medication you need.
Dietary supplements are widely used and include vitamins, minerals, and other less familiar substances—such as amino acids, botanicals, and botanical-derived ingredients. Tens of millions of people in the U.S. take some kind of dietary supplement along with a prescription medication.
Combining dietary supplements and medications could have dangerous and even life-threatening effects. In addition, warfarin (a prescription blood thinner), ginkgo biloba (an herbal supplement), aspirin, and vitamin E (a supplement) can each thin the blood.
Taking any of these products together may increase the potential for internal bleeding or stroke.
Some consumers may believe that a so-called “natural” product, such as an herbal supplement or fish oil, can’t hurt them. Natural does not always mean safe. For example, many weight loss products claim to be “all-natural” or “herbal,” but their ingredients may interact with medications or may be dangerous for people with certain medical conditions.
If you’re planning a surgery, be aware that some dietary supplements can interact in a harmful way with medications you need to take before, after, or during that surgery.
Although the FDA has oversight of the dietary supplement industry, the supplement manufacturers and distributors are responsible for making sure their products are safe before they’re marketed.
The FDA does not review supplements for effectiveness (as it does for OTC and prescription medications) before they enter the market. If the dietary supplement contains certain new dietary ingredients, the manufacturer must submit data on that ingredient’s safety—but not its effectiveness—for the FDA’s review before the manufacturer markets a dietary supplement containing the ingredient.
Before you take any dietary supplement or medication—over-the-counter or prescription—it is important to discuss it with your health care professional.