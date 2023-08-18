Temperature can impact any medication a person is taking, but some are more prone to problems than others. Insulin is going to be one of those medications. Patients with diabetes should try to not store their insulin in a place where the temperature will get too high. Store your medication in a cool, dry place. If you keep them in a bathroom where you shower, leave the medicine in the original container. Keeping it in those bottles where they can remain sealed is really going to help prevent any negative effects of heat.”
Medications that may cause heat intolerance: Blood pressure medication, antihistamines, decongestants and psychiatric medications
If you have questions about your medication, it’s important to ask. If you have questions about your medications and how you should store them, or how they could affect you in the heat, that’s a great time to talk with your pharmacist, and they can provide that information that you need to really understand what the possibilities are. With our temperatures reaching record highs, it is important for us to understand how certain medications are affected.